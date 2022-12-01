Tony Haddad, a Sydney man was taken into custody in Darwin by Turkish authorities following an international manhunt.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor capable of producing more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia.

Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where he was arrested by Australian Federal Police officers.

He will appear before a court in Darwin on Friday, where a request will be made to extradite him to NSW.

AFP claims Haddad fled to Turkey where he was at the end of June discovered by authorities attempting to leave the country on August 14 using a fake passport.

Turkish authorities arrested Haddad after verifying his identity.

Police allege that Haddad failed to appear in court in March 2020 for importing a commercial quantity of 2.8 tons of safrole oil in 2011.

Haddad faced up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.

In May, AFP’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team launched a public appeal for information on Haddad’s whereabouts, saying his last known location was Sydney and that he could be anywhere in Australia.

AFP suspected at the time that Haddad had allegedly been hiding in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic – possibly on the south coast of NSW – before fleeing Australia a month later.

The AFP informed Turkish authorities that he may have fled there, who in turn informed their Australian counterparts in August that Haddad had been detained for using a false travel document.

Haddad was first arrested in 2011 as part of a joint investigation between the AFP and the then Australian Customs and Border Protection Service, which allegedly found the safrole in containers labeled hair and cleaning products imported from China in three shipments.

AFP officers arrested the alleged crime figure at Darwin Airport on Friday morning (stock image of AFP officers in Darwin)

AFP Deputy Commissioner Nigel Ryan welcomed the Turkish authorities’ decision to expel Haddad.

“The AFP will continue to investigate this man’s activities over the past two years and will not hesitate to press charges if we have evidence that criminal activity is being used to fund his efforts to evade detection,” he said.

“This also highlights the dedication and expertise of the AFP FAST – our investigators only need a few small pieces to get a clearer picture to track down fugitives who want to hide from their criminal deeds.”

Haddad’s return to Australia is the second high-profile deportation from Turkey in recent months.

Alleged crime boss Mark Buddle was extradited to Australia in August.