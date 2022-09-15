Tony Ferguson forced UFC executive to let him take his Bentley for a drive before Nate Diaz fight

At UFC 279, Tony Ferguson demonstrated that he was the consummate business man, and he stepped in on short notice after Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss to take a main event fight and ensure Nate Diaz stayed on the map.

Staying tuned in one day to fight another two rounds against another opponent is generally not an attractive prospect for a fighter, but the former interim champion made sure to promote it appropriately.

According to a report by ESPNafter Ferguson was notified just 24 hours later that the organization was interested in challenging Diaz in the main event, Ferguson began crisis talks with UFC Director Hunter Campbell.

Tony Ferguson Successfully Gains Weight For His UFC 279 Fight Against Li Jingliang

But Khamzat Chimaev’s significant weight loss meant Nate Diaz needed a new opponent

After arriving at the UFC Apex to successfully gain weight for his initially scheduled fight against Li Jingliang, ‘El Cucuy’ spotted a ‘beautiful’ Bentley in the parking lot.

With the UFC desperately needing the 38-year-old to make the switch to ensure the viability of the entire event, Ferguson is said to have used his newfound influence to his advantage.

According to the ESPN report: “Ferguson drove to the Apex himself and on the way in he saw a beautiful Bentley sitting in the parking lot. Ferguson is kind of a car guy – he appreciates a good ride when he sees one – and he admired the Bentley on the way in.

UFC Executive Hunter Campbell (second from right) offered Ferguson a ride in his Bentley in an attempt to persuade him to accept a collision with Diaz.

“After Ferguson weighed in, while everyone else was still at the Apex, he went back to see Campbell. Some say he was joking, others say he was completely serious:

He told Campbell that he really should think about it more and that he would probably do his best behind the wheel of that expensive Bentley parked outside.”

Campbell, no doubt aware of the gravity of the situation, handed Ferguson the keys and told the UFC veteran: “You take the car as long as you want. I don’t care about the car.’

Ferguson would eventually be defeated by Diaz in the hastily arranged header

Ferguson returned less than an hour later and the revised UFC 279 main event had begun.

Diaz would eventually prevail in Saturday’s hastily arranged header, beating Diaz by way of a fourth round entry in what was his last contracted fight with the promotion.

In his post-fight interview, Diaz indicated that he plans to move to the square circle, with speculation that he will meet polarizing star Jake Paul in the boxing ring.