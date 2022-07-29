Tony Boselli hails arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars’ new head coach Doug Pederson

Hall of Famer Tony Boselli says the Jacksonville Jaguars needed a culture change after the disastrous Urban Meyer era, but says quarterback Trevor Lawrence will thrive under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Few franchises are as dysfunctional as the Jags, but the 2021 edition took disaster to new lows. Meyer was sacked after 13 games after multiple missteps, with the listless Jaguars going 3-14.

The modest win gave Jacksonville back-to-back No. 1 overall draft picks, but Boselli believes Lawrence, first off the board in 2021, is in a much better place than a year ago.

‘The culture had to change. It was bad culture last year – that’s why hiring Doug Pederson was so important, because he understands what an NFL team should be like. He understands it from the player’s perspective because he was one. And he understands it from a coaching perspective.

“You don’t really know what the culture is like unless you’re in the locker room, but when you talk to the players and the guys I get the feeling it’s a good strong culture.

“Now, that’s great in the off-season, but you have to bring that into the season because you’re going to have adversity. You don’t win every game in the NFL. There will be difficult moments. You have to overcome things. And that’s where it really gets tested. But I am very confident that this team is built and managed in the right way and that they can overcome the setbacks they may face,” Boselli said.

FREE AGENCY ADDITIONS TE Evan Engram DT Foley Fatukasic WR Zay Jones WR Christian Kirko LB Foye Oluokun G Brandon Scheff CB Darious Williams K Ryan Santos CB Xavier Crawford THE Arden Key

With nine head coaching vacancies in the NFL last year, the Jags eschewed the modern trend of hiring a young trendy coordinator. Instead, they chose the safe hands of 54-year-old Pederson, who won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m glad Shad Khan moved on last year and brought in Doug Pederson,” Boselli said. ‘I thought that was a great move. Doug Pederson is a man who played the game, he played quarterback in the NFL and he coached for a long time. He won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Eagles. And now he comes here.

“There are some young players with a lot of talent – it just needs to be managed. I have really high expectations for this team and Trevor Lawrence is a big part of that. What he went through last year was not the best year for him on the field.

“But when you look at the numbers, when you look and when you were in Jacksonville you understood what he was going through and the level of maturity he showed, the leadership he showed as a rookie was outstanding. It was amazing.

“We know he’s talented. We know what he can do on the field. I think Doug Peterson will get the most out of Trevor Lawrence and put him in a position to succeed. They have a lot of young players around them and in free agency they added some more weapons for him. I have high hopes for the Jaguars.

“If you look at the staff that Doug has put together, there are a number of guys who have been head coaches in the past. He has brought a lot of experience, including Mike McCoy as a quarterback coach.

“What I really hope – and I believe it has already happened and will happen – is that the stability that the staff brought to Doug Pederson will help all the players and especially the young quarterback.”

Lawrence often played behind a porous offensive line last season with a subpar running game and few goals.

But with new coaches and a better schedule, Boselli says the NFL will see Lawrence flourish after free agency upgrades at wide receiver and the offensive line.

JAGUARS’ DESIGN CLASS 2022 1: DL Travon Walker, Georgia 27: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah 65: OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky 70: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming 154: RB Snoop Conner, Ole Miss 197: CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist University 222: CB Montaric Brown, Arkansas

“One area where I think there are a lot of questions – I have a lot of questions – is the running back position. James Robinson tore his Achilles tendon, he probably won’t be 100 percent before the start of the season. Travis Etienne, first round draft pick, lost his entire rookie season with a foot injury, so there are a lot of unknowns.”

Boselli, who played seven seasons for the Jaguars and was an All-Pro tackle for three years, highlighted an important addition to the offensive line.

“The offensive line was a group that struggled last year, but they have changed a lot. They signed Cam Robinson, the top offensive lineman last year. And the off-season signing of Brandon Scherff is huge. He is a really good attacking guard. He’s had a few injuries over the years but when he’s healthy he’s as good as any guard in the NFL so I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do and I think it’ll bring some leadership and stability to Which.

“But the additions of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones on wide receiver are great and I really like Evan Engram’s tight ending. He is super talented. He’s a match-up problem for the defense who can stretch the field. We haven’t had that in a long time in Jacksonville, so getting more guns for Trevor Lawrence is hugely important.”

The Jaguars were ranked 20th in the NFL for total defense. With 353.1 yards allowed per game, they were 28th in points allowed (26.9). They were ranked 25th on third downs and 30th on fourth downs, with just nine turnovers, a league low.

Jacksonville used their highest draft picks — the third straight year that the franchise has two first rounds — to bolster the defense. Playmakers Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall, and Devin Lloyd were picked to provide flexibility to a unit that desperately needed them.

“Travon Walker is a young man who is so talented and so athletic,” Boselli said. ‘He’s still quite raw. It will take patience but I think he will be a real difference maker and I am excited to see him and Josh Allen on the pitch together. Those two guys rushing the passerby will be awesome.

And then the signing of inside linebacker Devin Lloyd – he was a great player in college. He is a leader who can play in many different ways, but he can also chase the passer. So I like what they did. They really improved that defense and I think that will be the strength of the team, especially at the beginning of the season.”

Last season’s 3-14 was pockmarked by disaster, but a rare high came in October in Tottenham when the Jags defeated the Miami Dolphins, a first career win for Lawrence.

TREVOR LAWRENCE IN 2021 YDS: 3,641 (17th) TD: 12 (27th) INT: 17 (Tied-30th) CMP: 359 ATT: 602 CMP%: 59.6

This year, the Jaguars are back for an eighth appearance at Wembley when they face the Denver Broncos on October 30.

“I’m coming,” Boselli says. ‘I like coming to London. There were some things I didn’t like about the pandemic, but one of them was that I couldn’t come to London to see the Jags play in the UK. I mean, I’ve been here from the beginning when the Jags first came – you’ve seen the interest in the game grow and the knowledge of the fans has grown.

“People love it. And it’s nice to be around. There is an energy in London. And there’s an energy and when we play there and I’m looking forward to being a part of it again.”

But before that, Boselli is going to Canton to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early August. “It’s a huge honor and it’s certainly been a great, great 2022,” he says.

And if the Jaguars improve as he thinks they will, the year will only get better for Boselli.