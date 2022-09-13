Tony Blair reveals how the Queen gently put him in his place when they first met

<!–

Tony Blair today recalled how the Queen reminded him of her long reign after he became Prime Minister – pointing out that she had met Winston Churchill before the former Labor leader was born.

Blair, who lived in Downing Street for ten years from 1997, spoke to American television about the monarch, including his “surprise” at her death.

He revealed she had been “warm and humorous” when they last met, but said she was physically weak and had “a problem with her leg.”

Speaking to NBC’s Today show, he said, “She was on top form. She had a physical problem with her leg and she was clearly weak – she was 96.

“But in terms of what she was like, she was in great shape. She was warm and humorous. She kept a close eye on the country, how it was changing and what people thought of it right up to the end.’

Discussing their first meeting after he won his landslide electoral victory in 1997, he added: “When I was appointed prime minister, I remember her saying that to me. Her first words to me ”my first prime minister was Winston” [Churchill] and that was before you were born.” She had an extraordinary grip on history.’

When asked if that put him in his place, he said “it did a bit.”

She had an extraordinary grip on history.'

When asked if that put him in his place, he said "it did a bit."

He continued: ‘It was so strange to me because as a child I remember standing in the street and waving my flag as she drove by.

“To someone of my generation, she was everything we’d known and we’d grown up with her, so it’s a pretty humbling moment to suddenly be her prime minister.”

Sir Winston was in his second term as Prime Minister when the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952. He was the first of 15 prime ministers she met weekly during her 70-year reign.

Sir Winston retired from power in 1955 due to ill health, just three years after her reign, and died in 1965. He was the last non-royal to receive a state funeral.

Born during Victoria’s reign, the man who won World War II was nearly 80 when 25-year-old Elizabeth became Queen, and he viewed her with grandfatherly affection.

He proclaimed a new ‘Elizabethan era’ when she became queen, offering to make him Duke of London.

Their weekly meetings were so successful that they often ran for two hours, with the unlikely couple laughing and gossiping about horse racing.

A courtier confided that their encounters were “interrupted by bursts of laughter, and Winston generally came to wipe his eyes.”

When asked decades later which of her prime ministers she’d most liked to meet, the Queen reportedly replied, “Winston, of course, because it was always so much fun.”

Churchill made no secret of his admiration for the Queen. He told a friend that “all the movie people in the world, if they had scoured the whole world, they wouldn’t have been able to find anyone so suitable for the part.”