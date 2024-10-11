Tony Armstrong’s shock career move after leaving ABC Breakfast News as rumours emerge he will replace veteran Seven newsreader

Tony Armstrong is rumored to be replacing a veteran Channel Seven presenter after leaving ABC News Breakfast.

The TV star, 35, recently resigned from his sports reporting position on the show after three years, with his last day on air being Friday.

He has hinted that he has another interesting project with ABC, but there are now reports that he is working with another network.

Tony is speculated to replace Seven’s main newsreader Tim Watson in presenting sports at 7News Melbourne, according to television black box.

Sports presenter Tim, 63, is reportedly “ready to call it a day” at the network after 13 years and deliver his weekday sports bulletin during Melbourne’s 6pm news.

Rebecca Maddern had been seen as the favorite for the role, but now rumors are circulating that Tony is also in the running to take on the lead role.

Luke Darcy accidentally announced his friend Tim’s much-speculated departure on his Triple M radio show last month, before realizing Seven was still keeping the move strictly under wraps.

“I’m going to drop another little bombshell here and that is… Tim “Whispy” Watson is about to end up at the Seven Network,” the AFL star turned radio host told his listeners.

Moments later, she began backtracking angrily after her co-hosts asked her if Tim knew his impending exit would be made public on his show.

“That may have been an off-air conversation,” Luke then confessed. ‘Let’s forget that part… let’s forget that… let’s move on from that part.’

Tony’s contract with ABC is believed to expire in a matter of weeks, although he is said to be hoping to land a primetime gig with the network next year.

When he announced his departure from ABC News Breakfast last month, Tony confirmed he will be working on a new project with the ABC next year, but remained coy about details of the mysterious job.

“I’ve got something coming out early next year, I can’t say what it is yet, it’s top secret,” the former Sydney Swans star joked.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted representatives from Channel Seven and Tony for comment.

Tony’s last day on ABC News Breakfast was somewhat spoiled when the network called him out for doing voiceovers for insurance company NRMA while working on the show.

Janine Perrett exposed Tony’s work on Media Watch and revealed that he had been working as a voice for NRMA’s insurance ads since July.

The Media Watch stand-in presenter said it was “surprising” that Tony had not gained approval from the broadcaster before landing the new job.

The ABC Editorial Policy states that any outside work undertaken by a high-profile presenter is not prohibited, but is considered “very high risk”.

The ABC told Media Watch that their voice-over work was done without their knowledge and was due to a “misunderstanding with Tony’s outside representation.”

‘They have been provided with a copy of the external work guidelines and reminded that all ABC employees must comply with them. “Tony is a very valued employee and has the full support of ABC,” the station said.

Addressing the controversy, the sports star admitted it had been a “fun old week” during his latest ABC Breakfast News show on Friday.

‘Mixed feelings. “You can tell from my body language that I don’t like to talk about myself too much, despite having a career where I’m in front of a camera,” he told viewers.

“It’s been a whirlwind three years. Believe it or not, I was nervous when I started.

‘It didn’t last long. But yeah, that wasn’t that long ago. And yes, News Breakfast has given me everything, really. It’s given me… It’s given me a ride of joy!

“I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today to be able to go out on my own terms and deal with whatever comes next.”

‘I really don’t know exactly what it is yet… I’m so grateful to everyone watching and everyone who said such nice things to me throughout this particular week.

‘It’s been a fun old week. But yeah, people have been very, very kind to me.”