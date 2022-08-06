Tony Armstrong reveals he was more worried about messing up in AFL than on TV

Newly-loved ABC News Breakfast sports host Tony Armstrong hinted at his personality this week during a Stellar magazine spread.

Speaking about his transition from the field to television, the 32-year-old AFL star said he didn’t feel so nervous on screen because “we just talk on TV.”

He said in the song, which will be released on Sunday, that he “didn’t realize how hard it was what I was doing, but that took the pressure off.”

Tony continues: ‘When I was exercising, I was insecure and insecure. I probably didn’t have that confidence in myself to be good enough.

“When you want something so badly and try so hard, you may feel a little repulsed. What I’m doing now, I know I’m good enough.

“But I don’t think too much when things go wrong. In fact, I lean on it. I love when things go wrong. Because we don’t save lives. We’re just chatting on TV.’

The interview will be printed along with a photo shoot, done by photographer Steven Chee, with Tony dressed to impress while showing off his goofy personality.

The footy player shared a sneak peak of his cover shoot on Instagram on Thursday with the caption: “Absolutely, certainly, certainly, felt natural about this photo shoot and certainly didn’t mispronounce Hermes.”

It comes after Tony walked off the set of ABC News Breakfast following a mid-air blunder that potentially left him injured.

The former AFL player took part in an ill-advised segment attempting to learn Irish dancing ahead of Eireborne’s national tour.

While Tony was arguing on set, his colleague Michael Rowland said he “won’t be happy until I see Tony Armstrong do one of those high kicks.”

Tony then delivered a spectacular high kick for the crew before stumbling off the set as the hosts laughed and cheered in surprise as he joked about his hamstring injury.

It comes after Tony walked off the set of ABC News Breakfast following a mid-air blunder that potentially left him injured.

Tony confirmed his newfound stardom when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at this year’s Logie Awards.

Last month, he announced his retirement from the AFL after seven years, having played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood.

The sports star signed a contract with a local Victorian football club, Barwon Heads Seagulls, for the remainder of the 2022 season.