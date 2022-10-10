Tony Armstrong received a pay rise from the ABC just hours after winning a Logie

<!–

ABC News Breakfast host Tony Armstrong has revealed that his request for a pay rise was approved by ABC management just hours after he won a Logie Award.

The sports presenter, 33, had jokingly asked his bosses for more money after winning the Silver Logie for best new talent in June.

He was surprised when his tongue-in-cheek request was granted the following day.

“I get a call from my management, “We’ve got a call from ABC; they have given you a loss of wages,” he added Ausamerican Aces Sports Club podcast on Sunday.

The former AFL player also said his success sent a strong message to his critics.

“For all the naysayers, winning a Logie turns out to be worth something,” he said.

Tony revealed earlier this year that there was one aspect of fame he finds uncomfortable.

He told the I’ve Got News for You podcast in June that he doesn’t like the comment about his physical appearance.

Tony, who is often praised for his good looks, was asked by host Rowdie Walden what he thought of people saying he’s a heartthrob.

‘It doesn’t necessarily make me comfortable,’ he replied.

‘I’m not super comfortable doing all the press stuff anyway, but when people talk about me and I’m not really a part of it, I think it’s a bit weird.’

Tony rose to fame on the football field, playing for the Adelaide Crows, Sydney Swans and Collingwood Magpies between 2010 and 2015.

He changed careers in 2020 when he joined the ABC as a sports presenter and commentator for Grandstand AFL and host of the Offsiders summer series.