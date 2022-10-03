Tony Adams claims dealing with ‘game-playing’ Caprice was addictive

Arsenal and England legend Tony Adams has likened having sex with American model Caprice Bourret to taking drugs in lines from his autobiography.

The retired footballer enjoyed a brief romance with stately blonde Caprice, 50, in 2001, three years after the collapse of his six-year marriage to ex-wife Jane Shea.

But Adams, 55, an integral part of a title-winning Arsenal team and an established international footballer at the time, claims their short-lived relationship lacked emotional depth.

Back in the day: Tony Adams likened sex with American model Caprice Bourret to taking drugs in lines from his autobiography to anything and everything (pictured together in 2001)

Tackling the affair in the 2017 memoir SOBER: Football. My story. My Life, he also claims that his explosive sex with Caprice was the only thing that could have stopped him from breaking it.

He wrote: ‘I don’t think it was purely physical – and there were plenty who would say I was hitting over my weight…

“In the end, though, I knew I would have to end the relationship because of the lack of emotional connection. It felt like an act, that she was playing a game before and after she met me.’

Looking back: Adams, now 55, enjoyed a brief romance with stately blonde Caprice in 2001, three years after the collapse of his six-year marriage to ex-wife Jane Shea

Not happening: The former footballer claims there was no depth to their relationship, which led him to break it up (Photo: Caprice in 2001, at the time she was dating Adams)

He added: ‘The honesty and sincerity I saw at first was lost behind the facade. I did have reservations – and there are always regrets when a relationship ends.

“But I knew it was right to move on. Sex can be such a drug and could have kept me in the relationship.”

Sources close to Caprice have since confirmed that the former couple remain close friends, despite breaking up their romance more than 20 years ago.

An insider told MailOnline: ‘Caprice and Tony are laughing about their past now because they are really good friends. In their twenties, who wants to be known as someone with a deep emotional connection?

‘It’s a lot better to be called a sex bomb! Most people might see it as an insult, but Caprice loves it.’

Legendary: At the time, he was an integral part of a title-winning Arsenal team and an established international footballer (pictured playing for Arsenal in 1990)

The model is now happily married to British financier Ty Comfort, with whom she is raising sons Jett and Jax, and is said to have been stunned by the public reaction to Adams’ comments.

The source added: “She had no idea what was going on until she heard Tony say she was shaking his world between the sheets.

“Caprice has referred to her sex life with her husband a few times and never before has she received such a response.”

Enter: Adams is currently taking part in the twentieth series of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, where he teams up with Russian ballroom professional Katya Jones

Adams is currently taking part in the twentieth series of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, where he teams up with Russian ballroom professional Katya Jones.

He married whiskey heiress Poppy Teacher in 2012, with whom he raises sons Atticus and Hector. The former footballer is also a parent to son Oliver and daughter Amber from his first marriage to Shea.

Adams also explained that shortly after meeting his wife, he was stalked by an unnamed woman who began circling his house in her car, leaving him gifts and even buying two Dalmatian dogs just like his own.

Love: The former footballer married Teachers whiskey heiress Poppy Teacher in 2012, with whom he raises sons Atticus and Hector (pictured together in 2013)

Husband and wife: Caprice has since been married to British financier Ty Comfort, with whom she raises sons Jett and Jax (pictured together in 2018)

In another excerpt from his memoir, he recounted the moment: “Another woman came into my life in an episode that I wasn’t very comfortable with.

“Actually, her behavior was very strange, as you would expect from someone I can only describe as a stalker.

“If it had been the other way around — a woman being stalked like that by a man — it would have been scary, but it never really scared me, and that’s probably why I never did anything about it.

‘I didn’t mean to be rude. In some ways it was touching and I even felt a little flattered. Initial.’