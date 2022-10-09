Tony Abbott says schools hunt 'heretics' rather than teach during CPAC Sydney event

Left-wing teachers have taken Australian schools ‘back to the Middle Ages’ as dogma replaces learning and ‘heretics’ are hunted down, according to former prime minister Tony Abbott.

The radicalization of education by the left was so ‘pervasive’ and ‘devastating’ that the damage would take generations to repair, the fiery conservative said.

And he warned that conservatives were not without blame for the rise of left-wing ideology – saying they were often too polite to call out the ‘palpable nonsense’ of activists.

Abbott made the remarks on stage alongside a staunch Conservative, former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker, at the right-wing CPAC convention in Sydney.

Nowhere, he said, had ‘the long march of the left through our institutions… been more pervasive and destructive than in our education system’.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott

‘It’s almost as if we’ve gone back to the Middle Ages where there is dogma – only it’s not Christian dogma, it’s anything but Christian dogma – with modern inquisitions hunting down modern heretics (and) if not burning them fire at least cancel them,’ Mr Abbott told the conference on October 1.

Sir. Abbott admitted that he was out of step with the core beliefs of the leftist dogmas.

‘I don’t like the climate cult, I don’t like the virus hysteria. I can’t understand the gender fluidity,” he said.

He warned that repairing the state of schools would be a ‘multi-generational’ task which would require a cultural shift.

“It took us a long time to get into this sorry position and I fear it will take a long time to get back to where we should be,” Abbott said.

Abbott called for more parental involvement in schools, greater attempts to attract the ‘best and brightest’ people into teaching and ‘above all, more academic rigor’.

He believed that education should be about the ‘selfless pursuit of truth’.

‘There must be this insatiable curiosity, what more can we know? How much better can we be, he said.

Sir. Abbott told the CPAC event in Sydney

Sir. Abbott said he believed activists had taken advantage of the “good manners” of people who knew their left-wing beliefs were “palpable nonsense” but were too polite to say so.

“One of the things I often say is that the majority that remains silent will not remain the majority for very long,” he said.

‘Good people have been too polite to things that defy common sense.

‘We cannot let politeness stop us from expressing ourselves and contradicting things in a polite and respectable way that are palpable nonsense.

‘Sometimes we have been unduly reverent. We have been remarkably shy of being the adults we should be’.

Teaching must return to stimulating ‘insatiable curiosity’ and applying academic rigor, says Mr Abbott

The former prime minister, who won office in 2013 but was ousted by Malcolm Turnbull in 2015 after a series of poor polls, also argued strongly against the proposed indigenous vote for parliament, calling it ‘discrimination’.

“Just because there may have been institutionalized discrimination in the past is no reason to institutionalize discrimination in the present and the future,” Mr Abbott said to applause from the CPAC crowd in Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

The Albanian government has promised to hold a referendum on amending the constitution to create the special “Voice” body which will advise federal parliament on issues important to Indigenous Australians.

Abbott claimed the vote for parliament was pushed with bullying tactics.

an ad promoting a Yes vote for the upcoming referendum

“We should never allow ourselves to be morally bullied into changing what works, and if something doesn’t work, let’s fix it,” Abbott said.

‘What we should not do is abandon the important principles that made our country special and precious in an attempt to excuse bad behavior in the past.’

He said if indigenous people were not adequately represented in parliament, they should be elected “in the normal way”.

However, it was not all doom and gloom for the Conservative side of politics, according to Mr Abbott.

“Sooner or later, reality will always trump ideology,” he said.

‘The (Covid) virus hysteria has finally died down. The longing to live normally overcame neurotic fear of death at last.

Sir. Abbott

‘Similarly, the emissions obsession will eventually end when weather-dependent power can’t keep the lights on.

“And the cultural self-loathing will stop when people have to choose between liberal democracy and its alternatives

‘It is our task to fight the good fight, to stay the course and keep the faith.’

Abbott made his remarks while on stage with former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker (pictured left) at the CPAC conference held in Sydney's Darling Harbor

One person Mr Abbott was happy to remind the audience he had not been too polite to was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sir. Abbott threatened to ‘shirtfront’ Mr Putin at a G20 meeting of global leaders in 2014 over the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 by Russian-backed separatists over eastern Ukraine in June 2014.

‘Shirtfronting’ is something more often seen in a pub or on a football field, where opponents advance towards each other and end up standing toe-to-toe with puffed-up chests shouting in each other’s faces.

Speaking about his proudest achievements in office, Mr Abbott enjoyed reminding the crowd that he once threatened this bar-room brawl tactic.

“Vladimir Putin was at least shirt-fronted, but unfortunately not impeached,” he said.