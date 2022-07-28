Tonight is your best chance of seeing Delta Aquariid meteor shower thanks to a New Moon 

If you are a fan of stargazing, make sure to keep your eyes on the sky this evening.

As the Delta Aquariids meteor shower officially peaks on Friday night, tonight is your best chance to see shooting stars.

That’s because tonight from 6:55 PM BST there will be a New Moon – the phase of the Moon in which the illuminated side faces the Sun, making our lunar satellite invisible in the night sky.

While the Delta Aquariids can be difficult to spot, the New Moon’s lack of light pollution will make all the shooting stars really stand out in the night sky.

“The Southern Delta Aquariids are active from mid-July and visible until the end of August,” explains NASA.

“These faint meteors are hard to see, and if the moon is visible, you can’t see them.”

Meteors come from leftover debris from comets and fractured asteroids.

When comets orbit the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads out in a dusty trail around their orbits.

As Earth passes through these trails of debris, the pieces collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate, creating beautiful fiery streaks in the sky.

The bits of space debris that interact with our atmosphere to create the Delta Aquariids come from comet 96P/Machholz, which orbits the sun about once every five years.

Comet Machholz was discovered in 1986 by Donald Machholz, NASA explains.

“Comet Machholz’s nucleus is about 4 miles across (just over half the size of the object believed to have led to the dinosaurs’ demise).”

The meteors’ radiant — the point in the sky from which they appear to emerge — is the constellation Aquarius, which takes its name from the shower, along with Delta, the third-brightest star within the constellation.

“Note: The constellation a meteor shower is named for only serves to help viewers determine what shower they are looking at on any given night,” NASA added.

“The constellation is not the source of the meteors.”

Any shooting stars will be particularly visible this evening thanks to a New Moon.

Like the Earth, the moon has a day side and a night side, which change as the moon rotates.

The sun always illuminates half of the moon while the other half remains dark, but how much we can see of the illuminated half changes as the moon travels through its orbit.

A new moon is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side facing the sun and the night side facing the earth.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are best seen in the Southern Hemisphere and the southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.

