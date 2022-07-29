Toni Terry shows off her incredible figure in a bikini as she joins her husband John in Portugal

He recently revealed that he had turned down three management positions and has no plans to lead or coach in the future.

And John Terry enjoyed some free time in Portugal on Wednesday as he soaked up the sun with his wife Toni on a beach in the Algarve.

The brunette beauty, 41, showed off her incredible figure in a dark green bikini while topping up her tan.

She shielded her face from the sun with sunglasses and a straw hat, opting for a fresh face.

As they left the beach, she was spotted in a chic white playsuit and sporty sandals.

Meanwhile, the former assistant manager of Aston, 41, who took on a coaching advisory position at Chelsea last year, cut a casual figure in a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts and thongs.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted strolling the beach in a mint green shirt, wearing sunglasses.

Portugal has been hit by a series of fires in recent days, some of which are sweeping into the exclusive Quinta do Lago district, selling properties between £1 million and £9.5 million, home to stars such as John, Roman Abramovich, Duncan Bannatyne and Steven Gerard .

Footage shows swirling flames ripping through the luxury Portuguese resort, destroying golf courses as panicked tourists desperately tried to flee in their cars from the impending inferno.

Thousands of firefighters and volunteers are fighting fires across the country, with one devastated villager describing the flames as “looking like the devil.”

The blistering heat has caused similar fires to break out in Spain, France, Turkey and Croatia, while Europe continues to suffer from the furnace-like dome of heat that blankets the continent.

Earlier this month, John admitted to turning down three managerial job openings and says he won’t be back in the dugout in the future after fans questioned his future in football on social media.

Last year he took on a coaching advisory role at Chelsea – a part-time position designed to help develop the club’s talent.

Terry assured fans how happy he is in the role and took to social media to emphasize that he has not shunned management roles.

“Getting a lot of messages that I’m failing,” he posted on Instagram.

“Last year I turned down three jobs and had two more job interviews that I didn’t get. It’s a personal decision I’ve come to.

“I have my role at Chelsea that I love and my family time, which means everything to me. And I get time to enjoy.

In a Q&A session that Terry held on his Instagram account, he was asked if he had any plans to go into management in the future.

He replied: ‘Unfortunately not. When I left Villa, that was the goal. I will not lead or coach in the future.’