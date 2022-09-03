Toni Terry, 41, showcases her incredible figure in a patterned bikini

<!–

Toni Terry looked incredible as she shared a gorgeous throwback bikini snap on Instagram on Thursday.

The WAG, 41, showed her breathtaking figure in the pink, green and gold pattern number as she lay on a yacht in Portugal during a recent trip.

She had her toned abs and limber legs on display as she topped up her tan on the luxurious vacation.

Toni also wore a gold necklace with a floral embellishment and a pair of matching earrings.

She let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders and the media personality completed her look with gold bangles.

Also on Saturday, she shared a gym selfie from her lavish home where she worked up a sweat.

Last year, the fitness buff gave fans a glimpse of her during her home workout regimen.

Toni revealed she stays in shape with bike crunches, toe touches and leg raises. Toni put her 350,000 followers to the test as she performed a series of challenging workout moves in front of the camera.

The star is also an avid equestrian and often shares photos of herself in the saddle.

Toni’s equestrian lifestyle also contributes to her lean physique, with the high adrenaline activity working the rider’s arms, legs and core – making it a full-body workout.

Childhood sweethearts John Terry and Toni married in June 2007 at Blenheim Palace.

Speaking to The Sun before about their relationship, Toni said John made just £48 as a Chelsea internship when they first met.

“We clicked right away and I really liked him. I had no idea he was a footballer to begin with until I started seeing him on TV.

‘We went out for dinner. I would always pay because he didn’t have much money. He was going to pick me up in his little blue Citroën Saxo. It was a simple life,’ she said.