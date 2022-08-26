Toni Pearen attends opening night of The Phantom of the Opera in Sydney with her husband Will Osmond

<!–

Toni Pearen was an absolute blast when she attended the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House.

The soap actress, 50, dressed in an electric blue mini dress as she posed alongside her husband, Will Osmond.

The velvet dress had slits above the elbow for added interest and she paired her look with wicker black heels.

She opted for a pink makeup look with a pink shimmer, as well as wearing statement earrings and wearing her dark brown locks.

At one point, the entertainer posed with her arm around her husband Will, who looked smart in a black suit and tie.

Toni appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year and said it gave her “post-traumatic stress.”

“I still have a little post-traumatic stress from I’m A Celebrity…when I see images,” she told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, but I would never do something like that again, never again.

“But if I hadn’t done it, I’m a celebrity, I wouldn’t be organizing the anniversary. So it feels like every career decision I’ve made has led to this moment.”

The “anniversary” she talked about was the special Young Talent Time: Unmasked.

Toni said it was a “childhood dream come true” to host the show.

At the TV event, former host Johnny Young reunited with the fan favorites in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary.

Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue were among those who appeared on the special that aired on Channel Ten in September 2021.

“Young Talent Time: Unmasked comes 50 years after Young Talent Time took the Australian TV stage and earned its place in our pop culture history,” 10 said in a statement.

Hosted by Toni Pearen, whose childhood dream was to be on the team, the special will relive all the dizzying highlights, backstage drama and heartbreak, celebrating the moments that have made his young stars household names.”