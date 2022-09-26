Toni Kroos ‘set to land a one-year Real Madrid contract extension after excellent start to season’

Midfielder Tony Kroos is expected to be offered a contract extension at Real Madrid, according to a report.

The 32-year-old has made 373 appearances for Los Blancos since signing in 2014 and has been praised for his recent performances with Carlo Ancelotti’s side top of La Liga after winning the title last year along with the Champions League.

According to Soccer SpainKroos will be rewarded with a one-year extension in Madrid after previously making his wishes to retire from the club clear.

Kroos has won five Champions League titles since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014

Madrid have notoriously taken a strict approach to players over the age of 30, with Kroos’ midfield partner Luka Madrid, now 37, signing a one-year extension.

30-year-old Casemiro, who won five Champions Leagues in midfield alongside Kroos and Modrid, recently left the club after nine years to join Manchester United and there was much speculation surrounding Kroos’ future, but he is now ready to sign a new deal to extend his career in Spain.

The German’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Kroos has already retired from international football with Germany and expects to hang up his boots for good sooner rather than later.

He recently admitted he could call it quits at the end of this year, saying: ‘I think the year 2023 is appropriate [to retire]I will be 33 years old.

‘I will decide if I want to renew for a season or two, it is still open for discussion, but I am absolutely sure that I will stop at Real Madrid.’

It now seems unlikely that he will retire at the end of the season and he is set to stay at Madrid for at least one more year.