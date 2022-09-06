Toni Garrn dons white shorts and a matching shirt at Cybex Rockstar launch in Berlin

Toni Garrn looked stunning as she attended the launch of the Alec Voelkel x Cybex Rockstar collaboration at Soho House in Berlin on Monday.

The 30-year-old model stripped down to a leggy display in white shorts which she paired with a matching shirt and a miniature pink handbag.

She elevated her enviable frame with dazzling silver heels, wore minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty and sported her blonde locks in a sleek ponytail.

She was soon joined by pregnant actress Mia Florentine Weiss, who showed off her growing baby bump in a silver crop top and ruffled brown skirt.

Boss Hoss singer Alec and Martin Pos, founder of Cybex (a manufacturer of car seats and strollers) provided soft displays as they joined Toni for a photo opportunity.

Toni and her 20-month-old husband, Alex Pettyfer, recently remarried in a second ceremony on the Greek island of Paros.

The couple had been on holiday with their 14-month-old daughter Luca Malaika in the European country, and Toni revealed in July that she and Alex, 32, said “I do” again at a beachside ceremony.

The pair first said I do at an intimate ceremony in Toni’s hometown of Hamburg in November 2020.

Toni shared a short clip of the couple on Instagram, writing: ‘Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream. Collect all photos.. stay tuned.’

Toni wore an elegant white backless wedding dress with a floor-length veil pinned to her blond hair.

She held a bunch of flowers as she stood in front of Alex on a rock by the calm azure water.

Alex wore a cream suit and a white shirt unbuttoned at the collar.

He completed his look by opting for a pair of smart black shoes.

The couple had perfect weather for their second wedding as they stood in the bright sun under a clear blue sky.

In the background, white sailboats could be seen bobbing gently on the water.

Born Antonia, Alex and Toni also celebrate their cherub child’s first birthday in mid-July.

The pair originally started dating in 2018 before co-starring with his father Richard Pettyfer as Liam and Olivia in Agata Alexander’s 2021 sci-fi directorial debut.

They married 10 months after their Christmas engagement in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

Toni and Alex were first linked in 2019 on February 24 when they attended Elton John’s Oscar party together, but didn’t confirm their romance until later in the year.

Two weeks later, the couple worked together on the movie Warning, alongside Alex’s father Richard Pettyfer, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Alice Eve and Annabelle Wallis.

This engagement would have been Alex’s third time asking the question as he was reportedly engaged to Riley Keough and Marloes Horst.

Alex was also rumored to be engaged to Dianna Agron, whom he dated for less than a year in 2010, but the couple denied the claims.

Toni also has a list of high profile exes, including Enrique Murciano, Alexander Skarsgård and Chandler Parsons.

The Vogue cover girl famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for 18 months between May 2013 and December 2014, and the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in 2017 when they were spotted together several times.