Toni Garrn cuts a stylish figure as she lands in Italy for Milan fashion week with her daughter

Toni Garrn looked effortlessly chic when she landed in Milan on Tuesday for Fashion Week carrying a large black car seat for her daughter Luca Malaika.

The 30-year-old model cut a stylish figure in a beige sweater that she covered with a gray blazer as she walked through the airport with a large suitcase.

The beauty paired the number with blue wide-leg jeans and a chunky black-and-silver belt.

Toni lifted her body in a pair of beige suede boots and carried her carry-on bag in a large black shoulder bag.

She accessorized her ensemble with a silver beaded choker and styled her blonde locks in loose waves from a center parting.

Toni’s 14-month-old daughter Luca, who she shares with Hollywood heartthrob actor Alex Pettyfer, wasn’t in the car seat the model had with her when she arrived in Italy.

Toni and her husband Alex, 32, recently remarried in a second ceremony on the Greek island of Paros.

The couple had been on holiday with Luca in the European country, and Toni revealed in July that she and Alex, 32, said “I do” again at a beachside ceremony.

The pair first said I do at an intimate ceremony in Toni’s hometown of Hamburg in November 2020.

Toni shared a short clip of the couple on Instagram, writing: ‘Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream. Collect all photos.. stay tuned.’

Toni wore an elegant white backless wedding dress with a floor-length veil pinned to her blond hair.

She held a bunch of flowers as she stood in front of Alex on a rock by the calm azure water.

Born Antonia, Alex and Toni also celebrate their cherub child’s first birthday in mid-July.

The pair originally started dating in 2018 before co-starring with his father Richard Pettyfer as Liam and Olivia in Agata Alexander’s 2021 sci-fi directorial debut.

They married 10 months after their Christmas engagement in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

Toni and Alex were first linked in 2019 on February 24 when they attended Elton John’s Oscar party together, but didn’t confirm their romance until later in the year.

Two weeks later, the couple worked together on the movie Warning, alongside Alex’s father Richard Pettyfer, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Alice Eve and Annabelle Wallis.

This engagement would have been Alex’s third time asking the question, as he was reportedly engaged to Riley Keough and Marloes Horst.

Alex was also rumored to be engaged to Dianna Agron, whom he dated for less than a year in 2010, but the couple denied the claims.

Toni also has a list of high profile exes, including Enrique Murciano, Alexander Skarsgård and Chandler Parsons.

The Vogue cover girl famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for 18 months between May 2013 and December 2014, and the pair sparked reconciliation rumors in 2017 when they were spotted together several times.