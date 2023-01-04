Toni Collette alludes to being ‘hurt’ following split with husband Dave Galafassi

<!–

Toni Collette has hinted at heartbreak after splitting from husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years of marriage.

The Muriel’s Wedding star, 50, who revealed the couple had split earlier this month, posted a poem by US-based activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday.

“You owe it to yourself to stop being the excuse. to hold your hand and sing your favorite song. to love another and see how far that will go. to love yourself and forget where you went in the first place. love is a funny story [sic]’ read the poem.

Toni is recovering from her recent divorce from Dave, which was made public when he was pictured kissing another woman earlier this month.

Dave, who was a drummer in an indie rock band when he met the Muriel’s Wedding star, was photographed taking an early morning swim in Manly with chiropractor Shannon Egan.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Toni’s management about the photos, and hours later she announced the pair had split in a joint statement on her newly reactivated Instagram account.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce that we are separating,” the couple wrote.

“We are united in our decision and part ways with continued respect and care for each other.

“Our children are of the utmost importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit in a different form. We are grateful for the space and love you are bestowing on us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Thank you very much.’

It came after Toni shared a photo of her uplifting doormat on Instagram after her breakup.

The Muriel’s Wedding star posted a photo of her mat with the caption: ‘More joy’

She posted a photo of her mat that read, “More joy.”

‘I dare not wipe my feet on this! MORE JOY‼️,” she captioned the image.

Ton partyed her woes away in December when she attended Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ live concert at the Sydney Opera House.

The actress praised the sold-out performance on Instagram afterwards, writing, “The magnificence of @nickcaveofficial @thewarrenellis,” alongside a gallery of photos from the audience.

She secured a seat close to the front and was able to join the hordes of revelers dancing to Cave’s greatest hits, including Ghosteen and Carnage.