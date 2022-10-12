Tonga volcano eruption stimulates life: Rapid, massive bloom of ocean phytoplankton

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption as seen from the GOES satellite. Credit: NASA/NOAA



In January 2022, the largest submarine volcanic eruption of this century sparked a dramatic phytoplankton bloom north of Tongatapu Island, Kingdom of Tonga. A team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i (UH) of Mānoa and Oregon State University revealed in a recently published study that the bloom of microscopic marine life covered an area nearly 40 times the size of the island of O’ahu, Hawaii. ‘i within just 48 hours of the eruption.

The team led by the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) analyzed satellite images of various kinds – true colors, emission of red and infrared radiation, and light reflection at the sea surface – and determined that the deposition of volcanic ash was likely the main source of nutrients responsible for the growth of phytoplankton.

Phytoplankton are the tiny photosynthetic organisms that produce oxygen and serve as the foundation of the marine food web. The growth of these microbes is often limited by the low concentrations of nutrients dissolved in the ocean at the surface, but phytoplankton can increase rapidly when nutrients become available.

“Although the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption was submarine, a large ash plume reached a height of tens of kilometers in the atmosphere,” said Benedetto Barone, lead author of the study and research oceanographer at the Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) in SOEST. “The precipitation of ash provided nutrients that stimulated phytoplankton growth, reaching concentrations much higher than typical values ​​observed in the region.”

“We were impressed to observe the large area of ​​high chlorophyll concentrations within such a short time after the eruption,” said Dave Karl, study co-author and director of C-MORE. “This shows how quickly the ecosystem can respond to nutrient fertilization.”

“A casual observer can seemingly see very different parts of the environment — in this case, a volcano causing a major eruption and a major shift in the ecology of the nearby oceans,” said Ken Rubin, co-author of the study and volcanologist in the SOEST Department of Earth Sciences. “However, our observations illustrate the broad interconnectedness and interdependence of various aspects of the environment, perhaps even pointing to an underappreciated link between volcanism and shallow marine ecosystems worldwide.”

Maps of ocean chlorophyll before (left) and after (right) the eruption. Credit: Barone, et al. (2022)



Applying lessons from Kilauea

Three of the study’s authors had previously assessed and sampled a smaller phytoplankton bloom associated with the 2018 Kilauea eruption, which highlighted the potential effects of volcanic eruptions on ocean ecosystems.

“When I heard about the Tonga eruption, it was quite easy to adapt the computer code I wrote to analyze the satellite measurements around Hawaii to determine the impact of the Tonga eruption on the nearby ocean ecosystem,” Barone said. “From the first moment I saw the results of the analysis, it was clear that there had been a rapid phytoplankton response in a large region.”

Understanding ocean fertilization

Phytoplankton takes the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that is responsible for warming most parts of our planet. The eruption was a natural fertilization event that revealed the ability of these microscopic powerhouses to react quickly, when the right conditions arise.

“The dynamics of this event can help us predict the behavior of pelagic environments, when nutrients are added to depleted areas of the ocean,” says Barone. “This knowledge may be useful in discussing the effects of ocean fertilization carbon dioxide removal technologies.”

