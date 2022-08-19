Tonga volcanic eruption released more energy than the most powerful nuclear bomb ever detonated

The eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga that triggered a tsunami earlier this year released more energy than the Tsar Bomba — the most powerful atomic bomb ever detonated, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield collected data from weather stations and social media around the world and compared it with historical data.

They determined that the eruption was equal to about 61 Mt TNT, while the Tsar Bomba released between 50-58 Mt.

“The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption was without a doubt one of the most energetic events in the last century, surpassing the largest atomic bomb ever detonated,” said Dr. Sam Rigby, senior lecturer in Blast and Impact. Engineering at the University of Sheffield and co-author of the study.

In a new study, experts at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory predict that the amount of water expelled during the eruption could be enough to affect the global average temperature

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, spewed ash and other debris as far as 40 miles into the atmosphere when it erupted in January

What was Tsar Bomba? The Tsar Bomba, officially designated RDS-220 by the Russian military, was the largest atomic bomb ever made and was developed at the height of the Cold War to compete with US-produced thermonuclear devices. By 1954, America had detonated its largest thermonuclear device – designed to be far more powerful than previous atomic bombs – called Castle Bravo, which exploded with a force of 15 megatons in the Marshall Islands. Trying to recover quickly, the Soviet military had built a much larger bomb in 1961 — which would set a record as the largest nuclear device ever built. On October 30, it was loaded onto a bomber and flown 600 miles to Severny Island — deep within the Arctic Circle — where the bomb was dropped while attached to a parachute, giving the plane plenty of time to escape the blast beam. When the bomb reached 13,000 feet above the ground, it was detonated, causing the most powerful man-made explosion in history.

On January 15, 2022, the volcano at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Island erupted, causing a devastating tsunami and volcanic plumes that reached the stratosphere.

Another recent study revealed that the explosion generated gravitational acoustic waves that reached the edge of space and were recorded by satellites and instruments around the world, including in the UK.

Weather stations around the world, including locations in London, Fife and the Scottish Highlands, recorded the passing of a type of acoustic gravitational wave called a Lamb wave.

Data from the sites shows how the local atmospheric pressure suddenly increased with a pressure pulse, followed by a negative phase, before returning to ambient conditions that typically lasted about 45 minutes.

In comparison, earthquakes usually last a few seconds to just a few minutes.

Weather enthusiasts in every continent began sharing screenshots of their readings on social media, including location, local arrival time of the Lamb Wave and pressure data.

These are all valuable sources of scientific information that helped the researchers determine the magnitude of the volcanic eruption.

“The eruption corresponded to about 61 Mt of TNT, while the Tsar Bomba released between 50-58 Mt,” said Dr Rigby.

“The volcanic eruption in Tonga released energy equivalent to an earthquake measuring 8.4 on the Richter scale, and the pressure wave traveled around the world several times.”

Jorge Diaz, a theoretical physicist and co-author of the Indiana University study, added: “On Jan. 15, nature made us feel like we were small, leading to a large-scale event with tragic consequences.

Global distribution of the 124 measurement locations in the final dataset indicated by circles. The location of the island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai is indicated by the triangle

Pressure data showing the pressure pulse recorded in Gisborne, New Zealand, nearly two hours after the main eruption

Energetic output of explosive eruptions estimated from plume height and Lamb-wave measurements. Visible error bars indicate the accepted range of values ​​for Mount St. Helens and uncertainty in elevation for Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai

This study shows that this powerful eruption also sparked a spontaneous and global scientific project, with enthusiasts and professionals openly sharing their valuable measurements from all corners of the planet to characterize the properties of this event.

“This study highlights the potential of citizen science data to provide important scientific insights into the explosive power of volcanic eruptions.”

The news comes after a report earlier this week revealed there is a one in six chance of a major volcanic eruption this century that could drastically change the global climate and endanger millions of lives.

A analysis of ice cores in Greenland and Antarctica by a team at the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen found that a magnitude 7 volcanic eruption — 10 to 100 times larger than that in Tonga — is a distinct possibility for this century.

Eruptions of this magnitude have historically caused abrupt climate change and the collapse of civilizations.

Yet one of the UK’s leading volcanologists warned that the world is “terribly” unprepared for such an event.

The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai caused many effects such as atmospheric waves, extreme winds and unusual electric currents, which were felt all over the world and in space

Scientists believe there is a one in six chance this century of a major volcanic eruption that could drastically change the global climate and endanger millions of lives

In an article for the magazine Naturewrote dr. Lara Mani, a global risk expert at the University of Cambridge’s Center for the Study of Existential Risk,Hundreds of millions of dollars are pumped into asteroid threats every year, but there is a serious lack of global funding and coordination to prepare for volcanic eruptions.

‘This urgently needs to change. We completely underestimate the risk to our societies that volcanoes pose.’

She added that if Tonga’s eruption had lasted longer, more ash and gas had been released, or had occurred in an area of ​​critical infrastructure, such as the Mediterranean, global shockwaves could have been devastating.

“Tonga’s eruption was the volcanic equivalent of an asteroid that just missed Earth and should be treated as a wake-up call,” she said.