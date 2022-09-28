Tonga is home to 170 islands. A new one just formed from an underwater volcanic eruption

Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The Pacific nation of Tonga is made up of 170 islands, but has just welcomed its newest addition – thanks to an underwater volcano.

Near the center of the country’s island formation is the Home Reef volcano in the South Pacific. On Sept. 10, the volcano began to erupt for the first time since 2006, seeping lava seeping and ejecting plumes of steam and ash into and above water, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory.

Just 11 hours after the eruption started, a new island had appeared and NASA confirmed its formation with satellite imagery.

When the island was first surveyed on Sept. 14, it was estimated to be an acre in size with a height of 33 feet. On Monday, the Tonga Geological Services said the latest estimates show the island has grown to 8.6 acres and now stands nearly 50 feet above sea level.

Monday also marked the 17th consecutive day of effusive lava flow, but continued volcanic activity poses a low risk to the nearby communities of Vava’u and Ha’apai. Mariners are advised to sail further than two and a half miles from the eruption.

While this may seem like a new addition to the Pacific nation, the island isn’t likely to stay; NASA says islands created by underwater volcanoes are “often short-lived.”

Home Reef has even created some of these short-lived islands. Small islands were formed after eruptions in 1852, 1857, 1984 and 2006, with the last two islands having peak heights of 164 feet and 229 feet, respectively.

But there remains hope for the island for a longer life. NASA added in 1995 that the nearby volcano Late’iki created an island that eventually lasted 25 years.

