Tones and I admit she feared her career was over during the pandemic

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian singer Tones and I has admitted she feared her music career was over amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Toni Watson, was forced to cancel the tour for her album Welcome to the Madhouse in 2021 and was not booked for major music festivals, including Coachella when they returned this year.

She feared her career would be over until she was finally offered a spot to perform at the Southside Festival in Germany in June.

Tones and I (pictured) has admitted she feared her career was over during the pandemic after being forced to cancel her tour and not being booked for festivals

‘After being the number 1 song in the world for two years, the festivals just didn’t rebook me; but these other festivals do,” the singer said The Daily Telegraph.

‘I wasn’t too sure about the foreign country and it was a big part of my fear of getting into this tour’ [Southside Festival in Germany].’

‘I just had no idea how crazy it would be’ [but] now I’m already booked for next year on a later slot.’

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Toni Watson, was forced to cancel her tour for her 2021 album Welcome to the Madhouse and was not booked for music festivals when they returned.

It comes after Tones and I recently revealed that she can’t stand her hit song Dance Monkey – the catchy single that brought her international fame in 2019.

The ARIA Award-winning hitmaker made the surprising confession during an interview with Nova FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery in March.

“I often hate that song,” she said of her breakthrough hit, which reached number 1 in 30 countries around the world, including Australia.

“I don’t want to write another song like that… and often I don’t want to sing it,” the musician added.

‘After being the number 1 song in the world for two years, the festivals just didn’t rebook me; but these other festivals did,” the singer told The Daily Telegraph

Tones said she started to find Dance Monkey annoying while she was working in Los Angeles, because it was the only thing her employees ever wanted to talk about.

She explained that several producers wanted to record similar songs when she was ready to take her career in a different direction.

Tones, whose career took off in 2017, was discovered as a busker in Byron Bay.