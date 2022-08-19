Tom’s gastric sleeve journey

Tom is 37, lives in Tampa, Florida and is a typical American: hard worker, dedicated to family and helping other people. In Tom’s life everything was fine except for one single thing: excessive body weight.

Despite a very active life, Tommy has never been able to control his weight since he was a child.

He was always hungry; he could always eat and never feel full. Tom has done a lot of diets such as: Atkins, Paleo and Ketogenic but none of them helped him to lose weight.

In 2018 Tom received the results of the annual employee screening of the company where he works. The results were very bad. Cholesterol was too high near pre-diabetes level. His blood pressure was always high and therefore Tom had to take pills every day. But the thing that made our guy wake up were the test results that indicated him as morbidly obese. The shame of being labeled as morbidly obese and a lifestyle that did not satisfy him, were the decisive elements that convinced our friend to act immediately and definitively.

The choice of the bariatric surgery procedure

Tom contacted a talented bariatric surgeon called Myers who, fortunately, also works in Tampa. The surgeon explained the different types of bariatric surgery and determined that sleeve gastrectomy was the most suitable solution for the case under consideration.

Sleeve gastrectomy is a restrictive bariatric surgery. The surgeon removes about 70% of the stomach and what remains has the shape of a narrow tube or sleeve that connects to the intestine.

The main advantage of sleeve gastrectomy over, for example, gastric bypass, is that the intestine is not touched so it is less likely that the patient will not have to supplement the post bariatric surgery diet with supplements such as: calcium. vitamin C, iron vitamin B12, vitamin D, and vitamin D.

Before undergoing the surgery, Tom had to follow a preparation course of about 6 months which includes a series of exams and tests, a psychological evaluation and nutritional counseling. The exams include: a chest x-ray, the study of swallowing and the classic electrocardiogram.

The psychological evaluation, on the other hand, is important because after the weight loss surgery, the patient will have to eat in a completely different way than before. These are very drastic changes and the bariatric team must know in advance if the patient is psychologically capable of coping with them.

Tom followed the nutritionist’s instructions for four months to learn how to eat after the surgery. Preparation was essential as the sleeve gastrectomy would have reduced the capacity of Tom’s stomach to that of a cup of tea and, therefore, much less capacious than a normal stomach. It was important for Tom to learn to eat less and several times a day.

The day of the surgery

Tom underwent a sleeve gastrectomy on 11 July 2020, everything went as planned and after 24 hours he left the hospital. Once at home, he used ibuprofen to better tolerate the mild pain caused by the 4 micro-incisions on the abdomen that are the hallmark of any laparoscopic surgery.

A new relationship with food

After the surgery, Tom had to follow a post bariatric surgery diet that consists in 4 successive stages in which each phase prepares the stomach for the next one.

The first two weeks, each patient who has undergone a sleeve gastrectomy must follow a liquid diet of protein shakes. In the second phase, which also lasts about two weeks, it is possible to add soft foods.

The most important change for Tom was the disappearance of the feeling of hunger. With sleeve gastrectomy, the bariatric surgeon also removes the upper stomach where ghrelin, also called the hunger hormone, is produced. In practice, when the stomach is empty, ghrelin flows thanks to the bloodstream and transmits the stimulus of hunger to neurons. After eating, the stomach stops releasing ghrelin into the blood and this makes people feel full.

Having no longer the part of the stomach that produces ghrelin, pre-meal hunger sensation also drops significantly and, consequently, the need to continue eating.

The results

It’s been two years since the surgery and Tom has already lost about 70 pounds, from 240 to 170 pounds and went from size 20 to size 12. Blood tests are now all normal and, 6 months after the sleeve gastrectomy surgery, Tom also stopped taking his blood pressure pills.

Last but not least, about three months ago, Tom underwent liposuction surgery to remove the excess skin that had formed due to the loss of so much body weight.

This summer, for the first time in his life since he was a child, Tom wore the swimsuit on a Florida vacation.

Conclusion

Undergoing bariatric surgery to lose all the excess weight and having his normal life back was the best decision Tom has ever made even if the path was very difficult and, in some occasions, he had the temptation to give up but he didn’t.