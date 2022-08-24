Tommy Lee reveals he was on a ‘motherf**king bender’ at the time he posted THAT nude photo

Tommy Lee was on a motherf**king bender when he posted an X-rated photo on Instagram.

The 59-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer horrified fans earlier this month with a full frontal nude photo showing his penis.

The musician said he got “f**king sideways as f**k” before taking the nude photo when he opened up to fans about the image during his band’s concert in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.

“A few weeks ago we had a two week break from the tour and I went on a motherf**king bender, bro. A bender! I got f**king sideways like f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k,” he told fans onstage.

He then encouraged male spectators to show off their own genitals.

“Usually I mean I’m a handsome man, so I like to see tits. But tonight, tonight is equal opportunity night! Tonight I want to see everyone’s dick! Come on guys, get your s**t out!’

The rocker appeared to have one taker, who eventually withdrew from the challenge.

Opening: ‘I got f**king sideways like f**k and got naked and posted pics of my d**k,’ he told fans onstage

‘Pull out your fucking shit, let’s go! Are you ready!?’ he said, pointing to a person. ‘My man in the pink shirt, he’s got a pink shirt on, he’s ready to pull his dick out! Show the whole world that motherf**king hot dog! The woman says no!? Parting!’

Tommy shocked fans earlier this month when he posted a full nude image of himself on what appeared to be the edge of a bathtub.

The image shows Tommy wearing nothing but a necklace and nipple rings while exposing his genitals to his 1.4 million fans on the social media platform.

The Mötley Crüe star captioned the NSFW image: ‘Ooooopppsss’

The father of two, who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and infamously starred in a sex tape with her, was soon inundated with comments.

Instagram has a strict no nudity policy and the image has since been removed.

Tommy even shocked his wife Brittany Furlan, 35, who quickly wrote “OH MY GOD” alongside the offending image.

“TOMMY DOWN THE PHONE NOW,” commented one fan, while comedian Ryan Sickler preferred to see the post in good spirits.

Removed: Instagram has a strict no nudity policy and the image has since been removed; Lee pictured 2019

“Does the camera add 5 lbs?” he wrote, garnering over 1,000 likes.

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer, Rook, soon joined the chorus of comments, writing “I’M F****N DYING.”

“Looks like a relaxing bath!” joked another.

Even Grindr – the online dating app for gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers – had to say ‘wrong app, honey’ with a wink.

Meanwhile, other followers quickly expressed their concern, with one writing, “Please put the phone down.”

Influencer Daniel Mac added, “How long will this last?”, before another fan joked: TOM YOU CAN’T POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM

‘Brother. The first thing I see when I open Instagram,” another added, and they weren’t alone. “Well, I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram,” wrote another.

Tommy found his post clearly hilarious. The star quickly followed suit with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk.

Tommy found his post clearly hilarious. The star quickly followed suit with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk. It was captioned, “How do you breathe through that little thing?” – no doubt a reference to the size of Lee’s manhood

The rocker recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy.

While Anderson wasn’t thrilled with the racy biopic, Lee was supportive of the series, which follows their tumultuous relationship and their stolen sex tape.

In Tommyland, Lee’s 2005 memoir, he describes a full conversation with his private parts about falling for Baywatch bomb Pamela Anderson. Both pictured

The rocker recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy. Pictured, actor Sebastian Stan

The scene was recreated in Disney+’s Pam and Tommy, in which Sebastian Stan turned into the star.

Several puppeteers were hired for the racy scene in Pam & Tommy with actor Jason Mantzoukas voicing Lee’s animatronic genitals.

Stan previously revealed that he took drum lessons, watched hours of videos, talked to Lee in person, and read his controversial 2005 memoir.

Tommy rose to fame as the raucous drummer in Mötley Crüe, but he skyrocketed to A-lister status thanks to his headlining marriage to ’90s icon Pamela.

The couple broke up in 1998, but their romance was revisited in the series, which also starred Lily James.

Tommy rose to fame as the raucous drummer in Mötley Crüe, but he skyrocketed to A-lister status thanks to his headlining marriage to 90s icon Pamela