Tommy Lee announces he’s joining OnlyFans by mooning Mötley Crüe fans at Las Vegas gig

Tommy Lee joined OnlyFans after his nude photos were removed from Instagram.

The legendary rocker, 59, last month shared a photo of his famously tattooed body sitting on what appeared to be the edge of a bathtub.

Musician Tommy was seen wearing nothing but a necklace and nipple rings while exposing his genitals to his 1.4 million fans on the social media platform, but they were quickly removed after getting a lot of attention.

The father of two, who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and infamously starred in a sex tape with her, now plans to transfer explicit content to the subscription platform OnlyFans, which is open to those who share sexual media.

During his band Mötley Crüe’s performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Tommy broke the news to his fans.

He said, ‘In case you’re living under a goddamn rock, I’ve been having a bit of trouble lately.

“I want to see what kind of trouble we can get into tonight. We’re in f**king Las Vegas, right? And I think we should drive out that bastard: “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”. F**k that. Let’s fucking share it with the world.

‘I showed you my s**t. They got it off the internet. No more d**ks, no more t*****s. What I’ve done is now I’ve gone to a place where you can be as free as f**k. And you can show anyone whatever you want, and they won’t fucking take it away.’

Then he turned and leaned over to show his bare behind to the audience, with the words “Only Fans” scribbled on his buttocks.

Brutal: Tommy clearly found his post hilarious. The star soon followed him with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk

Tommy originally posted his nude photos to Instagram in August of this year, with the star enjoying his naughty activities at the time.

The musician captioned the NSFW image: “Ooooopppsss.”

When his followers started commenting on the photos, Tommy found his post clearly hilarious, and the star quickly followed it up with an image of an elephant staring at a nude male model, waving his trunk.

It read, “How do you breathe through that little thing?” – no doubt a reference to the size of Tommy’s manhood.

Wild: In Tommyland, Lee’s 2005 memoir, he describes a full conversation with his private parts about falling for Baywatch bomb Pamela Anderson (both pictured)

Tommy claimed he was on a “motherf**king bender” when he posted the X-rated photo to Instagram.

He said he got “f**king sideways as f**k” before taking the nude photo when he candid about the image in front of fans at his band’s concert in San Antonio last month.

“A few weeks ago we had a two week break from the tour and I went on a motherf**king bender, bro. A bender! I got f**king sideways like f**k and got naked and posted pictures of my d**k,” he told fans onstage.

He then encouraged male spectators to show off their own genitals.

“Usually I mean I’m a handsome man, so I like tits. But tonight, tonight is equal opportunity night! Tonight I want to see everyone’s dick! Come on guys, get your s**t out!’

The rocker appeared to have one taker, who eventually withdrew from the challenge.

Steamy scenes: The rocker recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy (Pictured, actor Sebastian Stan)

‘Pull out your fucking shit, let’s go! Are you ready!?’ he said, pointing to a person. My man in the pink shirt, he’s got a pink shirt on, he’s ready to pull his dick out! Show the whole world that motherf**king hot dog! The woman says no!? Parting!’

The rocker recently gained a new fan base after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy.

While former Baywatch star Pamela wasn’t happy with the racy biopic, Tommy supported the series, which follows their tumultuous relationship and their stolen sex tape.

In Tommyland, Lee’s 2005 memoir, he describes a full conversation with his private parts about falling for Baywatch bomb Pamela Anderson.

Looking back: Tommy found fame as the raucous drummer in Mötley Crüe, but he skyrocketed to A-lister status thanks to his headlining marriage to 90s icon Pamela

The scene was recreated in Disney+’s Pam and Tommy, in which Sebastian Stan turned into the star.

Several puppeteers were hired for the racy scene in Pam & Tommy with actor Jason Mantzoukas voicing Lee’s animatronic genitals.

Stan previously revealed that he took drum lessons, watched hours of videos, talked to Lee in person, and read his controversial 2005 memoir.

Tommy rose to fame as the raucous drummer in Mötley Crüe, but he skyrocketed to A-lister status thanks to his headlining marriage to ’90s icon Pamela.

The couple broke up in 1998, but their romance was revisited in the series, which also starred Lily James.