Tommy Lee, 59, scares fans by posting a full frontal nude on Instagram

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tommy Lee has shocked fans by posting a full frontal nude photo on his Instagram.

The rocker, 59, shared a photo of his famously tattooed body as he stood in a tub wearing nothing but a necklace.

The Motley Crue star showed off his genitals and captioned the NSFW image: ‘Ooooopppsss’.

Tommy Lee, 59, horrified fans by posting a full frontal nude to Instagram on Thursday night: ‘Please put the phone down’

Tommy, who was previously married to Pamela Anderson and infamously starred in a sex tape with her, was soon inundated with comments, with many wondering if it was posted on purpose.

He even shocked his wife Brittany Furlan who wrote “OH MY GOD”.

One fan commented: ‘TOMMY NOW PUTTING DOWN THE PHONE’

Comedian Ryan Sickler said, ‘Does the camera add 5 pounds?”

The rocker, 59, shared a photo of his famously tattooed body as he stood in a tub wearing nothing but a necklace.

While influencer Daniel Mac wrote, “How long will this last?”

Another fan said: ‘TOM YOU CAN’T POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM’

‘Brother. The first thing I see when I open Instagram,” wrote another.

“Well, I didn’t expect this when I opened Instagram,” said one.

“Looks like a relaxing bath!” joked another.

In Tommyland, Lee’s 2005 memoir, he details a full conversation with his private parts about falling for Baywatch bomb Pamela Anderson.

The scene was recreated in Disney+’s Pam and Tommy, in which Sebastian Stan turned into the star.

Tommy rose to fame as the raucous drummer in Motely Crue, skyrocketing to A-lister status thanks to his headlining marriage to ’90s icon Pamela.

The couple broke up in 1998, but their romance was recently revisited on the series, which also starred Lily James.

Stan previously revealed that he took drum lessons, watched hours of videos, talked to Lee in person, and read his controversial 2005 memoir.

The book featured a particularly bizarre scene where Tommy describes how he chatted with his penis before having sex with Pam for the first time and producers had a hard time getting it to work on screen.

Several puppeteers were hired for the racy scene in Pam & Tommy with actor Jason Mantzoukas voicing Lee’s animatronic genitals, Variety reported.