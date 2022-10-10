Tommy Fury says he would fight both KSI and Jake Paul on the same night

It seems that KSI has started a trend of fighting two opponents in one night, with Tommy Fury looking to get in on the action.

Earlier this year, YouTuber KSI knocked out rapper Swarmz to open the show, before capping off the night with a win over professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Misfits Boxing KSI improved his perfect boxing record to 3-0 by taking 2 wins in 1 night

Before the fight, KSI told talkSPORT that he was looking into fighting Fury for his next fight in January.

This isn’t the first social media star to call out Fury, as he’s had quite the run-ups with Jake Paul.

The pair have been scheduled to fight twice, but have failed twice, although it seems like there is still interest from both sides as they recently shared a FaceTime and agreed to make it happen, although Paul was first told by Anderson Silva has to come on Nov 5th.

Since then, however, the noise surrounding possible clashes between Fury and KSI or Paul has calmed down, but the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson told SecondsOut that they can find him.

“It’s going to be quite a fight that I’ll be in camp for now…and hopefully I’ll come out again in December with Tyson’s undercard, that’s the plan and then they’ll know where I stand,” he said.

“I’ve been saying all along that I’d fight both of them on the same night. As KSI recently did with the two people, the rapper and whatever that was, I’ll be doing the same with Jake Paul and him the same night.

Getty Fury wants to silence both KSI and Paul

“When they finally step into the ring with me, I can’t wait to show everyone that what I’ve been saying all along is true, it’s not a fight for me…

“If you’re going to ask me to fight a YouTuber, KSI, who plays Fifa on the internet for a living and Jake Paul who does what he does, sign up, no problem.

“He’s been very lucky that those battles haven’t started yet. I don’t know what that other KSI is calling my name for because he’s even worse than Jake Paul so I don’t really know what’s going on.

“Two fools to shut up, so first let me settle my real business against real fighting men and then I’ll gladly take them out of boxing.”