Tommy Fury plans on PROPOSING to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague ‘very soon’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The pair rose to fame in 2019 after finishing second on the ITV2 dating series Love Island.

And after three years together, Tommy Fury has revealed he plans to propose to girlfriend Molly-Mae Haag “very soon.”

The boxer, 23, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to give his 4.2 million followers an update on his relationship with the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director, 23.

In love: After three years together, Tommy Fury has revealed he plans to propose to girlfriend Molly-Mae Haag ‘very soon’

As he caught up with his fans during the Q&A session, someone asked Tommy: ‘When will Molly get that ring… I think it’s time’

His response was: ‘It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon’

Molly and Tommy have been in a relationship since they met on Love Island in 2019, the pair surpassing expectations after viewers misjudged their commitment to each other.

The couple moved in together in September 2019 and things have been getting better ever since.

Happy: The boxer, 23, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to update his 4.2 million followers on his relationship with the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director, 23

In October, Molly admitted: ‘I’d like a ring soon, please’ as she spoke of her romance with Tommy, who she described as ‘perfect’.

She said: ‘It’s been the best two and a few years of my life with everything, with my job, with my relationship. I’m just so lucky.’

It comes after the couple sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted at a jeweler in Dubai last month.

When asked if Molly received a ring, Tommy said: ‘It was probably about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon’

According to reports, the couple viewed a six-figure engagement ring during their sun-filled getaway.

In a photo obtained by The sunthe reality stars sat side by side at Cara Jewelers during their trip to the United Arab Emirates, where Manchester-born Tommy claimed his girlfriend’s ring should be a “top of the range, flawless gem.”

A source in the sophisticated showroom told the publication that Pretty Little Thing’s creative director talked for an hour about how she wanted the ring fitted, before Tommy sighed, “I’m just here to pay for it, mate.”

The source continued: ‘It was a very funny moment. Molly-Mae pretended to be upset, but then laughed and went on to discuss the ring.

The couple were sweet and charming and looked very much in love.

“Tommy insisted it had to be a rare, flawless gem. And Molly-Mae had a long discussion about how the ring should be designed.’