Tommy Fury ‘is seen swinging punches during a raucous 4am brawl with his older brother’

Tommy Fury was filmed taking part in a brawl at 4am on a night out in Manchester.

The former Love Island star, 23, was shot swinging refers to a man alleged to be his older brother Roman Fury, 25, although sources claim the pair were just playing.

In footage obtained by The sunBoxer Tommy can be stopped by a third man after he throws several punches at Roman during the raucous altercation.

Street fight: Tommy Fury, 23, was filmed taking part in a 4am street fight, hitting his older brother Roman Fury, 25, on a night out in Altrincham, Manchester

An onlooker told the publication: ‘We were going on vacation and our friend picked us up around 4am.

“After we put our bags in the trunk, we wanted to drive away and then we saw Tommy topless. He yelled at his brother and that’s how we noticed him.’

However, an insider insisted on the publication: “They weren’t sitting in a row and were just messing around — he’s close to his brother and Tommy can fight — if he meant it, you’d see it in the video.”

MailOnline has reached out to Tommy Fury’s representatives for comment.

Fury! Footage obtained by The Sun shows Tommy being restrained after hitting his brother several times during the raucous altercation (Roman pictured in May)

Roman became a professional boxer in September 2020, making him the ninth person to turn pro in the Gypsy King’s family.

At the time, his famous older brother Tyson Fury told: iFL TV: ‘Just sign him’ [Roman] now, he’s 23 years old, he’s an aspiring cruiserweight champion of the future,” Tyson told me iFL TV.

‘Southpaw, tall, six feet, in good condition. We’re going to try to get him – when boxing starts again – maybe four or five fights in the boxing season and keep him busy for years to come.”

Boxing Family: Roman became a professional boxer in 2020, becoming the ninth person to turn pro in the Gypsy King’s family (pictured in September 2020 with his famous brothers)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Tommy admitted he wants to resume talks with Jake Paul after he was banned from the US, insisting his lawyers were “trying to sort it out.”

The Love Island star has made two attempts to fight Jake Paul – last December before sustaining a rib injury and this summer when the showdown was dropped after he was barred from entering the United States amid his family’s connections with wanted criminal Daniel Kinahan.

Tommy was goaded by his rival for being ‘afraid’ of fighting him and in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail, the YouTuber accused him of ignoring his help getting him into the US through his ‘connections in politics’. .

Skillful! Earlier this month, Tommy admitted he hopes he can relive his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul in the future

Disappointing: The reality star’s latest fight with Jake Paul was scrapped after being barred from the United States

Tommy told the YouTube channel VIP Boxing Promotions, “We’re trying to sort it out right now. But everyone thinks that it is an easy process to go to the embassy and go to the embassy, ​​but it is not.

“It takes time and my lawyers are working on that now and trying to do everything they can to continue this fight.

“Hopefully we can work it out and I can go to America to fight him, but if that doesn’t work, I’ll fight him all over the world.

‘I couldn’t say it more honestly. What more can I say? I’ll fight him elsewhere on the planet, you choose, don’t bother and I’ll be there.’