Tom Waterhouse ‘to move back to Sydney’ so he can complete the build on his $20million dream home

Bookmaker Tom Waterhouse plans a return to Sydney.

The racing guru moved to London in 2021 to develop a betting brokerage for investors.

And now The Daily Telegraph reports that Waterhouse, 40, is on its way back to Australia to build a $20 million dream home in Balmoral on the city’s exclusive North Shore.

Waterhouse originally bought the luxurious waterfront property with his wife Hoda in 2014 for $13 million, which was $2 million above the asking price.

Located in one of Sydney’s most affluent suburbs, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers stunning views of the beach.

The publication will be published in March reported that Waterhouse wanted to demolish it and build a new mansion on it.

The Waterhouse’s now want to put a Luigi Roselli-designed two-story pad with a $4 million pool on the site of the original 1930s home.

The property features a gated entrance, a raised garden terrace with beautiful views, and outdoor rear and side terraces for private entertaining.

In January 2021, Waterhouse was charged with offering incentives to gamblers, after his father had to appear in court a year earlier on the same charges.

That same month, Waterhouse caused a stir when: bizarre ‘family’ Christmas photos have leaked.

Bookmaker Tom Waterhouse hit back at his critics in 2021, after posting a series of bizarre ‘family’ Christmas photos showing him surrounded by goats and bikini-clad women

The photos, taken to promote his gambling app, he said, were posted purely for fun.

In one image, posted on Christmas Day, Waterhouse was holding a baby goat while wearing a suit and posing with bikini-clad women. The post quickly split followers, with many calling it “sexist.”

Waterhouse comes from one of Australia’s most famous racing families.

Horse trainer’s son Gai Waterhouse, Tom is the grandson of William ‘Bill’ Waterhouse, the nation’s largest bookmaker in the 1960s.