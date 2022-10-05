Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey will front documentary following her life since his death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has revealed she will be making an ITV documentary about grief and following her life since The Wanted star’s death from brain cancer.

Tom died of stage four glioblastoma brain cancer on March 30 at age 33 after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2020.

Now Kelsey, 30, will provide insight into her journey of grief in a documentary as she raises their children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, since her husband’s death.

Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom will see her cameras in her home allow her to follow her very personal journey of grief as she hopes to connect with people in similar situations, including other famous faces.

From household names who are candid about their own personal experiences with grief, to other young widows and grief experts, Kelsey’s journey will see her and her family mark important milestones without Tom.

Throughout the six-part ITVBe series, Kelsey tries death cafes, grief yoga and other methods of coping with loss, exploring her grieving process as she tries to rebuild her life without her husband.

Kelsey took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the news of her new documentary, admitting it was “really difficult” at times.

She revealed she is currently filming as she described it as a “rollercoaster ride,” but shared her hopes the series can help other people.

She wrote: ‘I’m delighted to share with you that Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom will hit your screens on ITV later this year.

‘A six-part observational documentary that follows me and my family over the six months since Tom’s death. It is clearly a very difficult film to make, but one that I am incredibly proud of.

“We’re still in the middle of filming and it’s been a rollercoaster ride, but I can’t thank the team enough for trusting me to share my story, continue Tom’s work and cement his legacy and hopefully help others.” .

“I have met and met the most incredible people who have loved, lost and fight to keep their loved ones here.

“I learn about myself, challenge myself and I share it all with my wonderful family and friends who are with me every step of the way. They’re all in it and I can’t wait for you to meet them!

“The cameras are following the hard times but we’ve been blessed with a great summer and the team has been there to get it all, so join us on camping trips, Cornwall, weddings, christenings and lots more love and laughter along the way.” ‘

Kelsey said she hopes her family’s “optimism shines through” in the documentary, while saying she wants to “stay ahead” despite her devastating loss.

She dedicated the series to her late husband Tom and said she hopes it will help him “shine” in the long post.

Kelsey continued: “Tom called us the Positive Parkers and I really hope our optimism shines through because life is for living and we’re here, we’re doing it and I just want to keep moving forward…

“Thank you so much for all your support, it really means the world to us. Every word of encouragement, every NTA vote, every person who tells us we have this… you push us forward.

“I don’t know where I would be today without all of you and everyone who believed in me. Working with @aheadofthegame_foundation, filming with @flickerproductions @itv and my incredible management team @screativeagency gives me purpose, a future, a reason to be and I am so grateful.

Oh and watch out for the superstars of the show @aureliaroseparker and @bodhithomasparker who will bring all the joy! They make me so proud and I know @Tomparkerofficial will shine as they entertain you all.

“Tom, this is for you and I hope it makes you shine there.”

The documentary will unwaveringly look at bereavement and will confront death with compassion, empathy, emotional candor and some humor, it said.

The series is being produced by the same team that brought viewers Caring For Derek, which gave an insight into Derek Draper’s recovery from long Covid, which left him bedridden and cared for by his wife Kate Garraway.

Speaking about the series, Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Reality: “We remain committed to bringing true-to-life stories to viewers and we are privileged to have Kelsey courageously share her experience following the passing of her husband, Tom.

“Kelsey has allowed cameras into her home to follow her own personal journey of grief in the hopes it will help others.”

Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom was commissioned by ITV’s Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Reality Amanda Stavri. Executive producers for Flicker Productions are Colleen Flynn and Charlotte Nicholls.

The Wanted star Tom died at the age of 33 on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020 and given only 12 months to live by doctors.

Last month, Kelsey shared a loving tribute to her late husband on Instagram, six months after his death.

To mark the sad milestone, Kelsey shared a photo from a wedding on social media this week, saying her Tom was still here and “in everything we do.”

The actress shared a photo with friends Dean Bowden and Kelsey Ann as they attended a friend’s wedding together where Kelsey was a bridesmaid.

She wrote: ‘Another day, another milestone, 6 months to the day since we lost Tom but you are still here @tomparkerofficial in everything we do’.

“We’ve arrived at the hotel to get ready for Kelsey and Dean’s wedding tomorrow and I’m so excited to see my best friend marry the best man we could have chosen for her. The only man Tom ever approved for our Kels ❤️’.

“Tom would be so proud of you both and I know he hates to miss this special day. Not having him by my side tomorrow will be one of the toughest challenges I’ve faced yet, but I’ll do it.”

“Wedding spam is coming in because I’m determined to make it the best day for Kels, Dean and all our friends and family, but before we get into the festivities, I just wanted to send a message to my Tom. This week has been one of the hardest so far and I would give anything to share this weekend with you all ❤️

Holding on to the knowledge that being loved is everything and that we have loved hard ❤️ I would say to you over a million times ❤️ I love you Tom #positiveparkersforever And now… to Kelsey and Dean!’