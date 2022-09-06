Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey opens up on ‘toughest’ part of grief six months after his death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has admitted spending evenings without him was one of the ‘toughest’ parts of her grief – six months after the death of the singer.

The Wanted Singer died of stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at age 33 on March 30, 2022, leaving behind his wife and their two young children: Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, 21 months.

The 30-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday’s issue of Loose Women and talked about her struggles since the death of her late husband, including going on her first family vacation without him.

Heartbreaking: Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, has admitted spending evenings without him was one of the ‘heaviest’ parts of her grief – six months after his death

Kelsey admits that “every day is so different” and reveals that she now finds it difficult to express how she feels.

‘The evenings are so heavy. When kids go to bed and I’m alone, you talk to your partner, you catch up and gossip and I don’t have that anymore,” she said.

Earlier this summer, the mother of two and her young children went to Cornwall without the hitmaker for the first time to celebrate their traditional holiday.

RIP: Tom sadly passed away from brain cancer in March 2022 at the age of 33, and Kelsey has spoken openly about her grief since his passing

Speaking of their time away she said, ‘This is the first time without him. That was really tough.

“Nobody can tell you how to feel. For me I live every day. I’m like what am I going to do today? I have a village around me.

“For me, there are times when I don’t want anyone around me, but they will come.”

Candid: Kelsey appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday, admitting that ‘every day is different’ during her grief

She went on to share how Tom’s memory was kept alive for their children, while their daughter was well aware that her father had passed away.

Kelsey continued: ‘It has now been six months and it is very factual that her father has passed away.

‘She sees things and says ‘oh that’s from my father’. It’s so important to talk about it and keep him alive.”

Kelsey also told the panel how she is completing a charity challenge for Coppa Feel in November, crossing the Sahara in memory of Tom.

Explanation: Kelsey told the panel how she kept Tom’s memory alive for their children after embarking on her first family vacation without him earlier this summer

Tribute: She also revealed she will complete a Coppa Feel charity challenge in November, which will see her take a trek across the Sahara in memory of Tom

Angry: It comes after Kelsey admitted she felt ‘guilt’ during the birth of son Bodhi as her late husband Tom battled terminal cancer (pictured with Bodhi in December 2020)

Kelsey’s appearance comes after she admitted she “felt guilt” during the birth of son Bodhi, while her “emotional” late husband battled terminal cancer for “not being there for him” during her birth.

She opened up to Giovanna Fletcher in the latest episode of her Happy Mommy, Happy Baby Podcast which was released last week.

When asked about Bodhi’s birth, Kelsey confessed, “It was terrible because Tom was so emotional, of course Tom was emotional this time for various reasons. He thought ‘How long will I be with this baby?”. Oh god, that’s pretty sad.’

“It was really hard and I remember him going to the bathroom and the nurse saying, ‘Is he okay?'” And I was like, ‘He has a brain tumor, he just got diagnosed and he’s in treatment at this time, therefore.”

“He was also very thin and he had lost his hair and this was clearly too much for him.”

Emotional times: Tom was diagnosed with terminal cancer in October 2020 when his wife was 35 weeks pregnant with their second child (pictured)

When Kelsey revealed that Tom was undergoing treatment when she gave birth, and the day after she gave birth to Bodhi, the singer had to leave her and their newborn in the hospital to return to his treatment.

The mother of two continued, “I always have that guilt for Bodhi that he didn’t get the fun experience for everything, not that he’ll ever remember that…. I think one day he’ll be like ‘I’m just glad my father witnessed my birth’.

“I just felt sorry for Tom and you know what, because Tom was in this place where he definitely wasn’t Tom anymore – literally I can’t describe it.

Thoughtful: Kelsey spoke about the guilt she felt during labor and confessed, ‘I wasn’t there for him, I wasn’t there for Tom, I couldn’t take care of him for half an hour’

“The moment he was diagnosed, I lost Tom. I felt guilty when I was in labor because I had to leave him alone for half an hour to actually give birth.”

Speaking more about the guilt she felt during labor, Kelsey explained, “I wasn’t there for him, I wasn’t there for Tom, I couldn’t take care of him for half an hour.

“And I just had this huge guilt and I’m like ‘I’m in labor with our baby, I shouldn’t feel this way, but I did” and of course I never told Tom that because I wouldn’t want. that he feels that way’.

Keeping it to him: ‘Obviously I never told Tom that because I wouldn’t want him to feel that way,’ admitted Kelsey (pictured in 2021)

After the podcast aired, Giovanna shared a clip on her Instagram, revealing that they recorded the episode last week.

She added: “We both wanted this conversation to be a celebration of her life with Tom and the family they created together, while also being honest about the grief of the past two years.

“It is a deeply moving and emotional conversation about love, loss, grief, life and all its unpredictability.”