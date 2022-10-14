Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey breaks down in tears

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey burst into tears when a clip of her late husband was played at the National Television Awards on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old couldn’t contain her emotion when a clip was shown from Tom’s documentary Inside My Head – which was nominated in the category Best Authored Documentary.

Kelsey’s husband Tom died of stage four glioblastoma brain cancer on March 30 at age 33 after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2020.

Difficult: Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, burst into tears when a clip of her late husband was played at the National Television Awards on Thursday night

In my head missed winning the gong after Kate Garraway’s Caring for Derek took home the award in that category.

As footage from Inside My Head played out on the big screen, Kelsey got very emotional.

The clip showed Tom onstage – just weeks before he died – while the NTAs got a glimpse of the show during the nominations section.

Angry: The 30-year-old couldn’t contain her emotion when a clip from Tom’s documentary Inside My Head – which was nominated in the Best Authored Documentary category – was shown

Earlier in the day before going to the NTAs, Kelsey took to her Instagram story to tell fans she was feeling “so emotional.”

She said, “I don’t know why I did it this morning, but I sat there looking through all of Tom’s scrolls.

“I don’t know why I just did that to myself and literally, I’m an emotional wreck this morning and I just can’t stop crying.

Sad: Kelsey’s husband Tom died of stage four glioblastoma brain cancer on March 30 at age 33 after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2020

Overwhelmed: As footage from Inside My Head played out on the big screen, Kelsey got very emotional

“I’m trying not to cry now. I’m only thinking with today’s NTAs and you know, even with it being delayed I think it’s a long time coming.

“I just feel overwhelmed by everything.

“I feel overwhelmed that I have to walk to the red carpet alone, this is the first time I have to do this without him.”

She added: “I think it’s just the build-up of everything and the day has come. Win or not, I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Nominations: Inside My Head missed the gong after Kate Garraway’s Caring for Derek won the award in that category (Kelsey on NTA red carpet)

It comes after Kelsey shared a poignant message earlier this week as she reflected on her grief in a post marking World Mental Health Day.

She took to Instagram on Monday and explained that not every day is positive and urged her followers to reach out if they are ever struggling with their mental health.

In addition to a photo taken with their children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, Kelsey wrote: ‘Tom called us #PostiveParkers and this will forever be what we are.

“But today on #WorldMentalHealthDay it’s important to say that not every day is positive; some days are a lot harder than others. I’ve learned to look at it day by day, moment by moment. That’s all we can do.

Together: Kelsey posed earlier in the evening with The Wanted members Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness on the red carpet

Stunning: Kelsey looked stunning in a white silky dress as she posed on the red carpet for the ceremony

“I have the kids that keep me going and I have a lot of friends and relatives who come to visit me regularly and pick me up.

“When you’re having a hard time, don’t try to hide, trust those who are close to you and seek all the help you need. ️’

Kelsey’s post came after it was revealed she will be presenting an ITV documentary about grief and following her life since The Wanted star’s death from brain cancer.

Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom will see her cameras in her home allow her to follow her very personal journey of grief as she hopes to connect with people in similar situations, including other famous faces.

Loss: Earlier in the day before going to the NTAs, Kelsey took to her Instagram story to tell fans she was feeling ‘so emotional’

From household names who are candid about their own personal experiences with grief, to other young widows and grief experts, Kelsey’s journey will see her and her family mark important milestones without Tom.

Throughout the six-part ITVBe series, Kelsey tries death cafes, grief yoga and other methods of coping with loss, exploring her grieving process as she tries to rebuild her life without her husband.

Kelsey took to her Instagram to share the news of her new documentary, admitting it was “really difficult” at times.

She revealed she is currently filming as she described it as a “rollercoaster ride,” but shared her hopes the series can help other people.

She wrote: ‘I’m delighted to share with you that Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom will hit your screens on ITV later this year.

‘A six-part observational documentary that follows me and my family over the six months since Tom’s death. It is clearly a very difficult film to make, but one that I am incredibly proud of.

“We’re still in the middle of filming and it’s been a rollercoaster ride, but I can’t thank the team enough for trusting me to share my story, continue Tom’s work and cement his legacy and hopefully help others.” .

“I have met and met the most incredible people who have loved, lost and fight to keep their loved ones here.

‘I’ve learned to take it day by day’: It comes after Kelsey shared a poignant message earlier this week as she reflected on her grief in a post marking World Mental Health Day

“I learn about myself, challenge myself and I share it all with my wonderful family and friends who are with me every step of the way. They’re all in it and I can’t wait for you to meet them!

“The cameras are following the hard times but we’ve been blessed with a great summer and the team has been there to get it all, so join us on camping trips, Cornwall, weddings, christenings and lots more love and laughter along the way.” ‘

Kelsey said she hopes her family’s “optimism shines through” in the documentary, while saying she wants to “stay ahead” despite her devastating loss.

She dedicated the series to her late husband Tom and said she hopes it will help him “shine” in the long post.

The documentary will unwaveringly look at bereavement and will confront death with compassion, empathy, emotional candor and some humor, it said.

The series is being produced by the same team that brought viewers Caring For Derek, which gave an insight into Derek Draper’s recovery from long Covid, which left him bedridden and cared for by his wife Kate Garraway.