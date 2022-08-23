Tom Parker receives a posthumous National Television Award nomination

Tom Parker has been posthumously nominated for a National Television Award for a documentary about the benefit concert he staged six months before his death for cancer research.

The Wanted singer died on March 30 in a hospice near his south-east London home of an inoperable brain tumor at the age of 33.

After his diagnosis, Tom campaigned to raise awareness about brain tumors and hosted the star-studded concert Inside My Head.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall in September 2021, the event raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

The Channel 4 documentary followed Tom behind the scenes of the concert as he hosted the charity event.

The touching show also followed Tom and his family as they learned to live with his illness.

Tom left behind his wife Kelsey, 32, and their two children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, 21 months.

The star will face GMB presenter Kate Garraway, who won the documentaries author category last year for a program about her family’s life after her husband Derek Draper spent a year in hospital to be treated for coronavirus.

This year, the TV star is on the shortlist for her follow-up show Caring for Derek, in which the couple provides insights into their family life as their battle continues with the long-term effects of the virus.

Also nominated in the category is Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me; and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism.

Sensational: The event, held last September at the Royal Albert Hall (pictured), raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal

At this morning’s upcoming 27th NTAs, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been relentlessly rejected for nominations.

Although the double act was turned down by the organizers during the day, Alison Hammond, 47, one of the Friday presenters of the program, received a nod.

She will face Ant and Dec, both 46, who are shortlisted for the 21st consecutive year, while the ITV show itself will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Neighbors will compete against British soap operas, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Serial Drama award.

Wow: The Channel 4 documentary followed Tom and his family as they learned to live with his illness; in the picture with daughter Aurelia, now three, and son Bodhi, now 21 months

The Australian show has been nominated for a final gong at the upcoming ceremony, after the 37-year-old TV regime ended with an emotional finale in July.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.

And this year’s NTA shortlist features more streamers than ever before, reflecting the changing broadcasting landscape.

The likes of Heartstopper, After Life, Sex Education, Bridgerton and Clarkson’s Farm prove the sheer breadth of programming the digital providers now offer.

Four productions that for very different reasons make the heart beat faster, compete for the New Drama award. Heartstopper became an instant coming-of-age classic, while This is Going to Hurt gave a visceral look at life on the frontline of the NHS.

Competition: The star takes on Kate Garraway, last year’s winner, with her follow-up show Caring For Derek (pictured in 2019)

Meanwhile, time took viewers behind bars to show the unforgiving reality of prison, and Trigger Point proved to be an incendiary Sunday night hit.

The Talent Show contenders gave us all jaw-dropping moments, with Krystal Versace becoming the youngest ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, while Rose Ayling-Ellis gave us a glimpse into her world with a quiet Strictly Come Dancing routine.

The private lives of famous faces were revealed in the candid Authored Documentary category.

Plus many more, including four-legged friends made in Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs, and biting reviews kept Gogglebox required to be watched.