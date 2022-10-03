Tom Meighan swaps Kasabian for cats, cuddles and homemade cuisine

Cats, hugs and lots of coffee seemed to be on the agenda when former Kasabian hellraiser Tom Meighan posed for a surprisingly passive new photoshoot this week.

The singer is making a tentative return to music after leaving the Leicester-based band he led for 23 years in 2020 while awaiting trial for assaulting his then-fiance Vikki Ager during a drunken argument.

He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community service and had to undergo five days of alcohol rehabilitation and three months of alcohol treatment, but his relationship with Ager weathered the storm and the couple married last July.

Meighan’s debut single Shout It Out was released on September 30 and has since accompanied the song with a domestic shoot staged entirely at the Leicestershire home he shares with his wife.

Famed for his hard-core lifestyle, Meighan, 41, suggested that times have changed significantly in the past two years, with new footage catching him filling the kettle in the family kitchen, relaxing in the yard and cuddling their pets.

Meighan even has time for a massage courtesy of Ager, a self-employed reflexology practitioner, with unexpectedly candid images of him stretched out on a large table as she goes to work.

The singer pleaded guilty to beating Ager in their backyard during a drunken row on April 9, 2020, while Britain languished in lockdown.

Hours before his court appearance, Kasabian – the band he helped form with Serge Pizzorno while he was still in school – posted a Facebook statement confirming Meighan was leaving due to “personal issues” and would not comment further. ‘.

They later said they had “no choice” but to ask him to leave, calling the incident “totally unacceptable.” They also accused him in his statement of ‘misleading fans’.

Meighan has since accused former bandmate Pizzorno of having an ulterior motive in asking him to leave the group.

He said to Andy Mac, “He’s an alchemist, okay. I bet he’s pretty euphoric right now too. He always wanted to be behind the microphone. If he doesn’t want to get into tit for tat, he’s going the wrong way. He’s rewriting the history of Kasabian.’

Three’s company: Meighan with Ager and his daughter Mimi, from a previous relationship

He added: “The more I look back on it, the more I knew what was going on. That’s why my drinking got so bad. It’s not an excuse. But that’s why. It was a damn hunch. Because I had this feeling – when is this going to end?

“And I knew it would end. I felt what was going on and I knew I was being pushed out of Kasabian.’

Meighan also claimed that Pizzorno had been pushing to front the band for over a decade before he finally got his way.

Opening up: ‘Serge always wanted to be a lead singer. Always! He has a front that says he didn’t,” the singer told Andy Mac in a recent interview

He said, “Serge always wanted to be the lead singer. Always! He has a front that says he didn’t. Fans would have seen it on the shows. On stage, he increasingly insisted on being that.

“His ten minutes in the spotlight became twenty minutes, then twenty-five minutes. He would grab the microphone. and running around, jumping into the crowd and doing his “Look at me” thing. Twenty-five minutes long! Noel didn’t even push Liam that long.

“So I sensed it coming. It was a hunch. It was written what was going to happen.’

Support: Ager stood by him during his assault case and begged the police to drop the charges against him, but it had already been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service

In December 2020, Meighan told Cornwall Live that he hoped he could rebuild his life after the trial and resume his music career.

Ager stood by him throughout the case, begging the police to drop the charges against him, but it had already been passed on to the Crown Prosecution Service, who continued the process.

She claimed the attack was a “one-off” and that she had never seen her former fiancé act violently toward her before.

All love: Meighan married Ager last July, a year after pleading guilty to assaulting her in wine-fuelled lockdown attack

Back on track? Ahead of the singer’s court appearance, the band posted a statement on their Facebook page saying he was leaving due to “personal issues” and said they would “not comment further” (pictured with the band in 2019)

He told the publication: ‘We had too much to drink. I regret everything that happened that night – as far as I can remember. I don’t approve – it’s horrible. I love my partner to pieces.’

“I was at a boiling point in my life – I didn’t know where it was going. I was drowning myself in the booze because of my problems and the things going on around me.

“We had an argument and I suffered from that. I was fully responsible for what happened, but we love each other and we’ll get over it.’