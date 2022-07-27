Tom Mann shares heartfelt post revealing how much he misses late fiancée Danielle Hampson

Tom Mann shared a heartfelt post revealing how much he misses his late fiancé Danielle Hampson.

Danielle died suddenly last month at the age of 34 on what should have been their wedding day, her cause of death has not yet been released.

And to his Instagram stories Tuesday, the X Factor star, 28, admitted he can’t remember “the feeling of happiness” or what his life was like for his late partner.

Tom shared a photo of Danielle sipping a cocktail as the couple enjoyed a night out together.

Tom, who recently admitted he was “still in shock” about her passing, captioned the photo: “My regular person, it’s so lonely without you.

‘I miss the simple things. I miss you. I can’t remember the feeling of happiness or what life felt like before.’

Heartbreakingly, he concluded, “I love you to the end of time.”

Last month, Tom held a memorial service for his late fiancé when he shared a photo of his friends and family as they gathered in a park, captioning “Today was for our Dani,” along with a white heart emoji.

Television personality Tom also shared a photo of him kissing Danielle as the couple posed in front of a lake.

He captioned the photo: “There are honestly no words to describe how much I miss you Dan. Forever and ever.’

The singer-songwriter – who rose to fame in the Stereo Kicks band on ITV show The X Factor and has written tracks for acts such as JLS and Ronan Keating – revealed the sad news in a lengthy Instagram post in June.

He posted the tribute alongside a photo of Danielle cradling their son and said she died in the early hours of Saturday.

Tom wrote: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but my dear Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 18.

“What should have been the happiest day of our lives ended in an irreversible heartbreak.

“I feel like I’ve cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; either we had to take our vows or dance our first dance, but I know you know you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I should always have worn as a sign of my unconditional love for you.”

He added how he planned to raise their son in her memory: “I’m absolutely devastated trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go but I do know I have to use all my strength use what I can afford. for our little boy.

“I won’t leave a mark on the parent you’ve already become, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to raise Bowie the way we’ve always wanted. I promise he will know how wonderful his mother was. I promise you I will make you so proud.

‘The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.

“I’ll try to find some peace in your posts and comments, but right now I’m grieving and it will be a very, very long time.

My dear Dani, the brightest light in every room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.’