Tom Kerridge reveals despair at 700% increase in cost of electricity at his pub and warns government

The Michelin-starred chef said his pub The Hand and Flowers, located in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, recently received a quote for its electricity bill that had risen by nearly 700 per cent as the UK hospitality industry faces financial ruin this winter. .

Kerridge, who owns three pubs in Marlow and five other restaurants and bars, told GB News the government must quickly introduce a price cap for businesses to save the hospitality industry.

With around 48 percent of adults finding it ‘very or somewhat difficult’ to pay their energy bills, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced long-awaited plans to tackle rising energy bills, including prices for two, according to the Office for National Statistics. freeze for years and declare that it will boost domestic energy supplies.

But companies are still waiting for details on additional support.

Many British pubs are cutting their hours and closing as utility bills skyrocket by tens of thousands of pounds. Landlords describe the situation as “an even bigger crisis than Covid” and report a 400 percent increase in the price of their bills, costs they can largely not lower because they need the fuel to serve customers.

Kerridge, a Great British Menu judge, said in a Breakfast interview with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster: ‘The whole hospitality industry is going through a very, very difficult time right now.

“There’s a lot of talk that seven out of ten pubs won’t survive unless the government acts quickly and announces how they’re going to help with the cost of the energy crisis.

‘There are many small and beautiful pubs scattered all over the country, in the center of towns where the landlord lives upstairs.

“They can make a bit of a living and make about £25 to £30,000 a year.

“But when you’re doubling, tripling, three or four times electricity bills, it’s so hard. Our first quote for our electricity bill in the pub I’m in now is up almost 700 percent.’

And Mr Kerridge predicted little hope of better conditions in the near future, predicting “a very, very difficult few years.”

In the Breakfast interview with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, he said: ‘Of course we haven’t decided what we’re going to do yet, we’re still looking around.

“But in those little pubs where the landlord makes a little bit of a living, if they suddenly have a raise of 50, 60, £70,000 a year, those pubs won’t be able to serve.

‘We need to see what that business price cap is and unfortunately the supply chain also has that problem.

“The butchers, the fishmongers, the farmers, the vegetable growers – with food inflation, it is inevitable that costs will rise.

‘And at the same time, the guests and consumers at home have less money because of food inflation and price inflation, it just about pulls everything apart.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult year.”

The celebrity chef revealed earlier this month that electricity bills at one of his pubs would rise from £60,000 to a whopping £420,000 a year after he rising from £5,000 to £30,000 a month at one of his companies.

He said the quote came from his existing electricity supplier for when the contract expires in December, adding that he was concerned because many of his appliances use electricity – including the stoves, ovens and refrigerators.

President of the British Chambers of Commerce, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, warned in early September that two-thirds of pubs are at risk of closing due to the crisis of rising energy prices.

Mr Kerridge said he would look around to try and reduce his bill, but said from his first quote the annual amount has “gone from ‘£60,000 a year to £420,000 a year’.

“It’s just plain ridiculous and that’s us as a company. This is every business – every business gets it because there is no price cap on corporate energy,” Mr Kerridge said BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The numbers are so ridiculous and ridiculous that it’s no wonder so many businesses are closing and talking about it.”