Tom Jones says Shirley Bassey scuppered a planned jubilee duet because she wanted to perform solo

Dame Shirley Bassey chose not to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert because she didn’t want to be in the spotlight with Sir Tom Jones, he claimed.

Sir Tom, 82, said organizers of the event in June had plans for him to sing solo and then in a duet with fellow Welsh superstar Dame Shirley, 85.

But he claimed she had apparently said, “If I don’t get my own spot, I won’t.” Sir Tom, who also revealed he has yet to undergo hip surgery, said her decision was “fair enough”.

However, he said he thought the plan for a duet was a “great idea.”

Tom claimed that Shirley Bassey (above) had apparently said, ‘If I don’t get my own spot, I won’t.’ Sir Tom, who also revealed he will have to undergo hip surgery again, said her decision was ‘fair enough’

Sir Tom, who will soon be a judge on singing talent show The Voice, said he didn’t do the concert, which was broadcast on BBC1, because ‘we just couldn’t make it happen’.

He said at the launch of ITV’s fall programme: ‘They just wanted me to do one of my songs, like Delilah… or something, and I’d do a duet with Shirley Bassey.

“She was supposed to be a surprise guest at my spot, but then Shirley said, ‘If I don’t get my own spot, I won’t.’

So that’s fair enough, isn’t it? I thought it would be a good thing. But she thought she deserved her own spot, then I’d do mine, then we’d do a duet.’

Sir Tom also said that anniversary concert producers wanted him to run up and down a slope singing Sweet Caroline and then he started having problems with his hip.

He said Sir Rod Stewart ended up doing the part he was in line for. Sir Tom said he will have a ‘new hip’ after his US tour ends.

He currently uses a walking stick. A representative for Dame Shirley did not respond when asked for comment.