Tom Ince’s 20-yard strike sealed Reading’s 2-1 win over Cardiff: a round-up of Championship games 

Tom Ince’s ‘wonder goal’ was the deciding factor for Reading in their 2-1 home win over Cardiff.

An early header by Callum O’Dowda from a free kick gave the visitors the lead after just four minutes.

But it was another bummer that leveled Reading, Shane Long’s penalty came just before half-time. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal for the club in 11 years after re-signing for the Berkshire side in the summer.

Ince’s 63rd minute winner was a 20-meter ride, and received applause from his manager – and father – Paul.

Tom Ince’s ‘miracle strike’ was the winning goal in Reading’s 2-1 win at home to Cardiff City

“It really was a miracle goal from Tom,” said Ince senior. “He has just that little bit of quality and that was completely deserved.”

Paul Ince added that his son, with his Premier League experience, was “an example to all”, regardless of family ties.

After winning their opening game against Norwich, Cardiff manager Steve Morison was less than impressed with Reading’s performance.

“I’m disappointed, we didn’t actually show up,” Morison wailed. ‘You drop in level and you lose football matches’.

Norwich itself relied on a goal from right-back Max Aarons in the second half to secure a 1-1 home draw for Wigan Athletic.

James McClean had given the visitors the lead just before the 30 minutes on Carrow Road.

But the 22-year-old Aarons scored a point for the Canaries with a low shot that was too powerful for Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Norwich also felt they were denied two late penalties, but Wigan held on for some of the points.

Max Aarons equalized when Norwich tied for Wigan Athletic at Carrow Road

Blackburn Rovers overpowered Swansea City with a three out win at Liberty Stadium to make it two wins for the Lancashire side.

Rovers took a 1-0 lead six minutes before half-time thanks to a goal from Sammie Szmodis.

The visitors increased their lead in the second half, first via Chilean striker Ben Brereton Diaz, then Lewis Travis rounded it off in the 84th minute.

The Swans have just one point for their troubles this season, ahead of Hartlepool’s League Cup visit on Wednesday.

Stoke City beat Blackpool 2-0 at home with goals from Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown.

Clarke’s opener came in the 32nd minute, when the defender – on loan from Arsenal – was able to respond to a cross from defender Josh Tymon.

And fifteen minutes from time, Tymon was ready for another assist, this time allowing Brown to sweep home and seal Stoke’s points.

The result disappointed 1,512 traveling Blackpool fans, although with an opening day win they are still three points ahead of their league trip to Swansea on Saturday.

Arsenal mercenary Harry Clarke scored one of two goals when Stoke City beat Blackpool at home

Preston North End and Hull played a 0-0 draw in front of over 15,000 fans in Deepdale.

Preston had the best chances, with 20 shots, six of them on target, but they couldn’t get anything past Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, kept their undefeated start to the proceedings this time.

Burnley and Luton played a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with goals at the start of each half finally leveling the score.

The Hatters started the game by scoring in the fifth minute through defender Sam Potts.

Burnley got off to a good start in the second half, however, taking revenge through midfielder Josh Brownhill.

The result is Luton’s second draw of the season and maintains the Clarets’ unbeaten start in the Championship.

New signing Ellis Simms struck twice as Sunderland came from behind to win at Bristol City

And Sunderland won a thrilling battle in Bristol City 3-2 and came from behind to secure the win.

The Black Cats were up front after four minutes via Everton mercenary Ellis Simms.

The Robins replied within six minutes via Austrian striker Andreas Weimann.

The hosts found themselves leading 2-1 through Chris Martin six minutes into the second half.

But Sunderland fought their way back to victory, taking second to Simms and then the 72nd minute winner to Scottish striker Ross Stewart.

The result leaves Bristol City and Huddersfield Town as the only two Championship sides not to have a point in this campaign so far – although it is still very early for all concerned.