Tom Holland sports wavy tresses as he films action scenes for The Crowded Room in NYC

Tom Holland sported wavy dark brown locks as he plunged into the character while filming The Crowded Room in New York City on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old actor brandished a gun while filming action scenes for the upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Danny Sullivan alongside co-star Sasha Lane.

In addition to his 70s-inspired haircut, Tom wore a brown sweater and blue bootcut jeans.

The Crowded Room “is an anthology series that will explore inspiring stories of people who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live with it successfully,” according to Deadline.

The Spider-Man star also wore a pair of dark brown boots and added to the look with an emerald green undershirt.

In the scenes, Tom’s character appeared upset as he ran around the tourist destination of Rockefeller Center with a green rifle in hand.

The actors were joined on set by numerous extras dressed in vintage costumes.

Much of the iconic Rockefeller building was covered with a green screen, leading to speculation that special effects will play a big part in the series.

Sasha donned a black bomber jacket layered over a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

She wore her braids in a high ponytail while shooting scenes where her character battled Tom’s for the gun.

Season one, which consists of 10 episodes, is based on the life of writer and producer Akiva Goldsman and parts of the Daniel Keyes biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

The performer plays Danny Sullivan, a character based on Milligan, who became the first person to be acquitted of a felony due to multiple personality disorder.

Multiple personality disorder is a now-defunct diagnosis currently known as dissociative identity disorder.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people with DID, a mental illness, have “two or more separate identities.”

The identities each have their own “personal history, traits, likes and dislikes” and “lead to memory gaps and hallucinations (believing something is real when it isn’t).”

Milligan was arrested in the late 1970s for three rapes on the Ohio State University campus.

His lawyers pleaded insanity, claiming that two of Milligan’s alternate personalities had committed the crimes.

The cast also includes Emmy Rossum, who will play Danny’s mother Candy, and Amanda Seyfried, who is cast as “a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career.”

Filming for the series began on March 31, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

