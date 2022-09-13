Tom Holland sports 70s-inspired hair for The Crowded Room as girlfriend Zendaya triumphs at Emmys

Tom Holland sported wavy dark brown locks as he plunged into the character while filming The Crowded Room in New York City on Monday.

While in Los Angeles, his girlfriend Zendaya earned one of the evening’s highest honors at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 26-year-old actor cut a dashing figure in a blue suit while filming scenes for the upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Danny Sullivan.

He also wore a brown striped tie and shiny black shoes as he strolled the streets of New York.

Tom’s busy filming schedule kept him from going to the Emmys with Zendaya and seeing her win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.

She earned the award a second time — she was recognized for the HBO drama’s first season in 2020 — at the star-studded gala.

Tom and Zendaya have been captured on a number of occasions recently, including while celebrating Zendaya’s birthday at the Italian restaurant MAMO on Friday, September 2nd.

They were also joined by the Dune star’s mother, Claire Stoermer, and her Euphoria castmate Hunter Schafer.

Tom and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming and apparently clicked right away, despite warnings about co-star dating from producer Amy Pascal.

“I took Tom and Zendaya separately when we first cast them,” she told the… New York Times,’ and gave a lecture, ‘Don’t go there – just don’t. Try not to.’

“It can only complicate things, you know? And they… ignored me.’

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star traveled to Budapest, where Zendaya was filming Dune: Part Two to stay close to his partner.

Meanwhile, season one of The Crowded Room, which consists of 10 episodes, is based on the life of writer and producer Akiva Goldsman and parts of the Daniel Keyes biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Tom plays Danny Sullivan, a character based on Milligan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder.

Multiple personality disorder is a now-defunct diagnosis currently known as dissociative identity disorder.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people with DID, a mental illness, have “two or more separate identities.”

The identities each have their own “personal history, traits, likes and dislikes” and “lead to memory gaps and hallucinations (believing something is real when it isn’t).”

Milligan was arrested in the late 1970s for three rapes on the Ohio State University campus.

His lawyers pleaded insanity, claiming that two of Milligan’s alternate personalities had committed the crimes.

The cast also includes Emmy Rossum, who will play Danny’s mother Candy, and Amanda Seyfried, who is cast as “a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career.”

Filming for the series began on March 31, with a release date yet to be confirmed.