Tom Holland and Zendaya let their hair down as they enjoy a fun scooter ride during Budapest getaway

He’s played Spider-Man in everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood for years and now rumors are circulating that he’s been tipped to play the next James Bond.

But Marvel star Tom Holland brushed aside all thoughts about his acting on Saturday as he enjoyed a fun scooter ride with girlfriend Zendaya during a trip to Budapest.

The 26-year-old actor let his hair down as she rode a blue-and-black scooter behind his co-star crush, 25, who ran ahead.

There they go! Tom Holland brushed aside all thoughts on his acting on Saturday as he enjoyed a fun scooter ride with girlfriend Zendaya during a trip to Budapest

Tom looked casual for the fun outing in the Hungarian capital, wearing a striped black and white shirt, black shorts and trainers.

While Zendaya kept cool in a simple white camisole, gray shorts and black loafers worn with white socks.

The Euphoria actress swept her brunette locks into a ponytail, appearing as if she had a brown jacket draped across her lap.

The couple, who made their romance public last summer, seemed unconcerned about the world as they took in the sights of the European city.

Fun times: The 26-year-old actor let his hair down as she raced ahead on a blue and black scooter behind his co-star crush, 25

Luckily: The couple, who made their romance public last summer, seemed to have no worries in the world as they took in the sights of the European city (pictured in December 2021)

A few days earlier, Tom was spotted performing a solo performance in New York.

The Unchartered actor opted for a relaxed look in a white T-shirt, striped jeans and Nike sneakers.

The outing comes after Tom recently revealed that he is taking a break from social media because it is “harmful” to his mental state and he “spirals” when he reads things about himself online.

The Big Apple: A few days earlier, Tom was spotted performing a solo performance in New York

Looks good: The Unchartered actor opted for a laid-back look in a white T-shirt, striped jeans and Nike sneakers

The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of himself confirming that he would be leaving his platforms and deleting Twitter from his phone.

He said, ‘Hello guys. So I’ve been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone who’s spent the past 13, 14 years, no matter how long I’ve been acting… I can’t seem to say what to say without ‘um -ing’ and ‘ah-ing’ every five minutes, so I’m going to try again.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter overstimulating, overwhelming, I get caught up and twist when I read things about myself online, and in the end it’s very damaging to my mental state , so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Leaving: The outing comes after Tom recently revealed he is taking a break from social media because it is ‘harmful’ to his mental state and he ‘spirals’ when he reads things about himself online

Alongside the video, Tom wrote a message encouraging his fans to donate to the charity Stem4, which supports positive mental health in teens.

He wrote: ‘Hello and goodbye… I took a break from social media for my mental health but felt compelled to come here to talk about Stem4.

‘Stem4 is one of the many charities that The Brothers Trust is proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to highlight their amazing work. Please take the time to watch my video, and if you feel the urge to share it with someone it might resonate with, it would be greatly appreciated.

Mental health: The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of himself confirming he would be leaving his platforms and removing Twitter from his phone

‘There’s a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop where you can buy a t-shirt and help us keep these amazing charities thriving. Love to all of you, and let’s talk about mental health.”

The Spider-Man star was inundated with messages of support, including from his friend Justin Bieber who wrote: “Love you man.”

Another user called Tom the “best person ever,” while another said, “Good man.”

The actor has a huge social media platform and has over 67 million followers on Instagram alone.