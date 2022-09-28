Tom Hartley does the damage as Lancashire wrap up victory over Surrey

Lancashire 512 (Jennings 199, Balderson 97, Croft 86, Moriarty 5-163) Surrey 209 (Steel 47, Hartley 3-28, Williams 3-41) and 173 (Burns 61, Hartley 5-52) with one inning and 130 runs

Lancashire took an impressive win over County Champions Surrey in three days as they finished the season with an innings, 130 runs win.

Slow left-armed bowler Tom Hartley dealt the damage with the ball, with the 23-year-old claiming 5 for 52 and match figures of 8 for 80 after nine cricket sessions completely dominated by the hosts sending the visitors away for 173 in their second innings .

Will Williams and Tom Bailey resumed the first innings under bright autumn sun, starting with the ball against Cameron Steel and Jordan Clark.

Matt Parkinson, who took 3 for 57, had previously taken the Sky cameras through some skills of leg spin, but failed to demonstrate the type of long jump Jamie Overton somehow slammed straight to Dane Villas in midwicket to leave for nine as the slow bowlers took the lead.

Steel, who had shown rare patience among Surrey’s batters in collecting 47 from 163 balls, was next to be ambushed by Hartley up front before Tom Lawes was tossed to his legs for 21 by the same bowler.

A lovely cameo from Kemar Roach rounded things off with the West Indian sailor hitting an entertaining 26, including a towering straight six from Parkinson’s, before skiing one to Williams.

With Surrey still 303 runs behind, Lancashire inevitably forced the follow-up, and a three-day finish seemed on the cards.

Thanks to Rory Burns and Ryan Patel, who went into the second innings with much more determination than they had shown before.

Burns took the game to Parkinson and Hartley, dancing down the wicket regularly and displaying the kind of composure and dominance that has allowed the ex-England opener to enjoy such a fruitful season.

The first wicket pair had amassed 89 runs when Burns made his first mistake which proved fatal when he walked past a Hartley delivery and was bowled for 61.

Patel suffered a similar lack of concentration four overs later when he took Parkinson’s midway to a diving George Balderson for 36 to leave Surrey 107 for 2 and Lancashire began dreaming of a day off.

However, with Hashim Amla coming to the fold, the hosts had a big object yet to remove, but Hartley did it with a sharp turning throw that was given lbw despite throwing the outside leg.

With Amla gone for 15, all the fight seemed to disappear from the Surrey side with little motivation for the blocker role and Steel certainly fidgeted his lines as he hesitated mid-pitch and was outplayed by Vilas for 23.

It was a nightmare for Surrey, losing six wickets for 24 runs in 15 overs, with Tom Curran shoving his fourth ball to Steven Croft for a duck before Jamie Smith was caught on Parkinson’s short leg for 23.

Overton was then knocked down by Hartley for one with Lawes who also unwisely chose to try the same shot to the same bowler minutes later to give Hartley his first five-for in first-class cricket.

With the end-of-year vibes suddenly the order of the day, Bailey came back to throw some spin and immediately give an account of his old teammate when Clarke was tied for nine.