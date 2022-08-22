Tom Hardy wins TWO gold medals at a Wolverhampton Jiu-Jitsu competition

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is a Hollywood action man who plays a Marvel villain and Mad Max throughout his 20-year career.

And Tom Hardy, 44, proved his real life skills when he won two gold medals in a charity Jiu-Jitsu Championship this weekend.

Footage has surfaced of the actor dominating the competition and winning all his matches at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Secret Skills: Tom Hardy won two gold medals in a charity jiu-jitsu championship last weekend in Wolverhampton

Tom joined in his role as a trustee for the REORG Charity, which works with people with life-altering physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression, training them in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for their mental and physical recovery.

At the last championship of the charity, which raised money for the organization, Tom was a participant.

In a series of videos shared by Jiu-Jitsu Geoff on TikTok, the actor was seen skillfully taking down his opponents, captioning that he “dominated REORG Open and took double gold.”

“Any contest won by submission, the man is a murderer.”

Champ: Footage of the actor has surfaced showing him dominating the competition and winning all his matches at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The TikToker also joked: “Tom Hardy is ripping people’s arms and legs off here.”

Tom started training at REORG and learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu while preparing for his role as an MMA fighter in the 2011 movie Warrior.

More recently, as part of his preparation for his role in the 2018 Venom film, he transformed his physique with mixed martial arts workouts.

Sportsman: Tom was pictured in a training session with pro MMA fighter Lone’er Kavanagh earlier this month

Warrior: Tom joined in his role as a trustee for the REORG Charity, which works with people with life-altering physical injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression

Gold: Videos shared on TikTok showed the actor skillfully taking down his opponents, captioning he “dominated REORG Open and took double gold”

Dominant: According to spectators, Tom won ‘every match by submission, the man is a killer’

Trustee: At the charity’s last championship, raising money for the organization, Tom was a participant

While preparing for his role as the Marvel villain in the Spider-Man spin-off, Tom trained five times a week and sometimes twice a day with Pro MMA fighter Nathan Jones.

Tom is currently preparing for the third Venom movie. a year after the second film made a massive $500 million at the box office.

In June, the actor shared a page from the upcoming script, revealing that he has reunited with screenwriter Kelly Marcel for the storyline.

Speaking to Screenrant last year, Tom teased, “Oh, there’s always a plan for more movies, there must be.”

“You cannot start one without thinking of the next, as in that aspect, for this one leads to that one.”

‘If it goes, you know that? So you have to leave your laylines down just in case.’