Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson looks teary and upset as Hollywood couple dine out in LA with son Chet

Rita Wilson looked visibly upset during dinner with husband Tom Hanks and their son Chet Hanks at Tra Di Noi restaurant in Malibu on Sunday night.

The actress, 65, appeared to wipe the tears from both her eyes during the tense dinner as her husband, 66, sat across from her.

Meanwhile, her son, 32 – who previously called himself “the only hell my mother ever raised” – sat next to her and was pictured on his phone also smoking a vape at one point.

The trio were also seen sitting at the table with another unidentified woman.

Rita wore an off-shoulder black top and adorned with a prominent silver chain during the night out.

The Sleepless in Seattle star sported her blonde locks parted in the middle and behind her ears.

Chet opted for a more laid-back look, with a black tank top showing off his tattooed arms.

Over dinner, Rita was seen looking at her son a number of times, although it’s unclear what she was emotional about.

Then the family was seen coming out of the restaurant together in one car, with Chet in the back seat.

Tom looked classic as ever as he left the eatery, wearing a dark navy blue shirt, black slacks and brown loafers, and he was seen leaving the restaurant.

The couple was also spotted together at the Malibu Chili Cook-off last weekend.

Aside from Chet — née Chester Marlon Hanks — the couple also share youngest son Truman Theodore, 26.

Tom is also father to son Colin, 44, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 40, with his late ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

However, it’s Chet who has been in the news most often, criticizing cultural appropriation, brushing with the law, going through a rehab period, and seemingly digging up at his famous father.

Chet was mobbed by Tom’s fans in February after he claimed he didn’t have a “strong male role model” growing up because they insisted he was a “righteous brat” who “threw his father under the bus.”

He opened up about his upbringing in a YouTube video titled “The truth about growing up as Hankssaying that many people had ‘contempt’ for him as a movie star’s child, and as he tried to navigate the ‘s***-talking’ and the ‘d***-riders’, he was ‘missing a strong male role model” who could have told him, “Hey, bro, f*** these people. They’re just jealous of you.”

And in April, Chet faced more criticism for refusing to apologize for culturally appropriate accents.

While appearing on Showtime talk show ZIWE, he was asked if there were any marginalized communities he wanted to apologize to. Hanks replied, “No.”

Chet was regularly slammed with claims of “cultural appropriation” for often attempting to speak with a fake “Jamaican” accent.

He has also fought a legal battle against ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, whom he charged with theft, assault and assault.

Weeks after Chet filed his lawsuit, Kiana was granted a restraining order against him and filed her own $1 million lawsuit, accusing him of assault.

It has been reported that the charges of Kiana’s case against Chet are currently arbitrary and could be increased after she claimed he assaulted her multiple times from October 2020 to January 2021.