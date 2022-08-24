Tom Hanks wears a sporty top before cleaning up in a suit to take his wife Rita Wilson to dinner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tom Hanks, 66, was spotted in New York City arriving at his apartment,

The Elvis actor arrived wearing a faded blue Yankees hat over slightly tinted glasses, a casual blue unbuttoned polo T-shirt, black slacks, black New Balance shoes and a bag over his shoulder.

When he left the building, he was in a sharp suit as he went out to dinner with his wife Rita Wilson.

Day Look: Tom Hanks, 66, was spotted in New York City arriving at his apartment, the Elvis actor arrived wearing a faded blue Yankees hat over slightly tinted glasses, a casual blue unbuttoned polo T-shirt, black pants, black New Balance kicking and carrying a bag over his shoulder

He’s been to NYC to join his live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will star Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

For his dinner date with Rita, the A-lister upgraded his attire to include a shirt, gym jacket and brown leather boots.

The actor seemed cheerful and in good shape.

The pair were recently seen together holding hands and enjoying their time walking around town this week.

Nighttime Look: For his dinner date with Rita Wilson, the A-lister upgraded his attire with a shirt, gym jacket and brown leather boots

Tom and Rita first met in 1981, on the set of the ABC sitcom, Bosom Buddies. Four years later, the two actors crossed paths again on the set of Volunteers in 1985.

Rita opened up to Us Weekly about their long marriage over the years. “We’re married, we’re committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard on our relationship,” she said.

“We don’t just love each other, we really love each other, and we enjoy being together, and we support each other and we keep the channels of communication open. That’s always important.’

Committed: In an interview, Rita talked about the success of their marriage, saying: ‘…we love each other and we work hard on our relationship’; in the picture together in 2020 at the Oscars

The Oscar-winning actor recently starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic as Colonel Tom Parker alongside Austin Butler.

Butler played the title role of Elvis and will reunite with Hanks in the upcoming World War II drama, Masters Of The Air.

The miniseries is set to stream on Apple TV+.

His summer film: Hanks, right, as Colonel Parker; left is Austin Butler as Elvis

Major role: Tom recently got the chance to play the part of Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic; pictured at the Elvis premiere in Sydney in June