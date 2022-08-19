Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson hold hands as they take a romantic stroll to dinner in NYC

Tom Hanks and his 34-year-old wife, Rita Wilson, were spotted in New York City on Thursday night as the two were on their way to dinner.

The Elvis actor, 66, and the Sleepless In Seattle star, 65, both wore simple and causal ensembles for their weeknight outing.

The pair seemed cheerful and lovingly holding hands as they enjoyed the time the actor had together amid the actor’s busy schedule and upcoming projects.

Tom kept his look stylish and comfortable to walk around the big apple. He wore a plain, dark blue, short-sleeved T-shirt to keep cool in warmer weather.

He added black pants and black low ankle boots to complete his overall ensemble.

The Forrest Gump star added a dark blue Yankees baseball cap and a silver watch on his wrist to keep track of the time.

Rita matched the color to her husband’s outfit and wore a dark blue satin tank top.

She also wore blue trousers fastened with a black Gucci belt at the waist.

To stay comfortable on their walk, she wore open-toed flat sandals. To spice up her date night look, the star wore large earrings with gold hoops and a long light blue beaded necklace.

A black crossbody bag slung over her shoulder to hold a few essentials.

The couple seemed to be enjoying their evening and were often seen holding hands as they walked to dinner.

Tom and Rita first met in 1981, on the set of the ABC sitcom, Bosom Buddies. Four years later, the two actors crossed paths again on the set of Volunteers in 1985.

The couple officially went public with their relationship in 1986 and married two years later in 1988. The lovebirds share two sons, Chet and Truman Hanks.

Tom has two other children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks. Colin has appeared in numerous successful projects such as The OC, King Kong, The House Bunny and Fargo.

Rita opened up to Us Weekly about their long marriage over the years. “We’re married, we’re committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard on our relationship,” she said.

“We don’t just love each other, we really love each other, and we enjoy being together, and we support each other and we keep the channels of communication open. That’s always important.’

The Oscar-winning actor recently starred in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis, playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker.

When discussing how working with Baz was on Late Night with Seth Meyershe said, “He’s the hardest-working man there is.”

Both Tom and Austin Butler, who played the titular role of Elvis, will reappear on screen in the upcoming World War II drama, Masters Of The Air. The miniseries is set to stream on Apple TV+.

The acclaimed actor has a list of other projects on his schedule, including the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will star Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

