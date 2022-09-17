Tom Hanks and Tim Allen enjoy each other’s company while having breakfast in Brentwood

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen were spotted eating breakfast together earlier this week at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Tom, 66, and Tim, 69, sat apart from many of the restaurant’s other diners and appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they met in a photo obtained by TMZ.

The pair’s meeting sparked speculation that the two could potentially collaborate on another feature in the Toy Story franchise, in which they voice Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The first film in the long-running Disney series was released to the public in 1995.

It became notable for being the first fully computer-animated feature film.

The film followed a drawstring cowboy named Woody (Hanks) who has to deal with the appearance of a space cadet action figure named Buzz Lightyear (Allen), who may have become their owner’s new favorite toy.

Toy Story received critical acclaim, grossing nearly $400 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

A sequel to the original feature film was released in 1999 and saw Hanks and Allen reprise their voice roles.

Like its predecessor, Toy Story 2 was well received by critics and audiences and was also a box office success.

Pixar and Walt Disney Studios waited a little over ten years before releasing Toy Story 3.

The film was acclaimed by critics and fans of the franchise alike, grossing just over $1 billion at the box office.

The fourth entry in the Toy Story franchise finally made its debut in 2019.

The film, which added artists such as Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves to the cast, was a hit upon release.

A spin-off was released earlier this year, confusingly centered around a fictional astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy, called Lightyear.

The film received a lot of attention after Chris Evans took on the title role, although the character is not technically the same as Allen’s.

Hanks then spoke about the project, saying he wanted to reunite with his costar, who was not involved in the film.

The Philadelphia star stated via TMZ: “They didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I do not understand that.’