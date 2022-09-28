Tom Hanks, 66, shares he made only about four ‘pretty good’ movies

Tom Hanks has appeared in an impressive 85 movies throughout his 50-year career.

And this week, the 66-year-old actor shared that he feels like only four of them were “pretty good.” But Hollywood heavyweights refused to name them.

Some of his best movies have been Big, Sleepless In Seattle, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Saving Private Ryan, You’ve Got Mail, Cast Away, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, and Elvis. His next film is Pinocchio.

He has his best options: Tom Hanks shared that he feels only four of them were “pretty good.” But the Hollywood heavyweight refused to name them Hanks, right, with Meg Ryan and Ross Malinger in Sleepless In Seattle in 1993.

Author Hanks: ‘I’ve done a bunch of movies, and four of them are pretty good, I think, and I’m still in awe of how the movies come together. From the flash of an idea to the flickering image on the screen, the entire process is a miracle,’ he shared with People; seen last week in washington dc

He has been promoting his new book The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which will be published on May 9, 2023. The book includes comics written by Hanks.

He also said that his novel is based on the “important lessons” he learned while trying to make it and stay on top of Hollywood.

A fan favorite for sure: His 1994 movie Forrest Gump was a crowd pleaser.

Wartime: Hanks, right, with Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan in 1998

It’s about the movie business and the making of a “colossal, star-studded, multi-million dollar superhero action movie and the humble comic book that inspired it,” the official synopsis shared.

There are many of his own life lessons in the novel.

“Each character in the book does something that I’ve experienced in making a movie, as well as discovering a philosophy or learning an important lesson.

“Even the silly moments are some kind of trick I did or mistake I survived,” he shared with the site.

‘The source of a movie can go back as many years as in history. A story revolves around a single moment in someone’s life, then all the current day anecdotes magnify that moment,” Hanks explained.

“Going back to 1947 makes sense, as it would have made to start in, say, 1559. The human yearning has proven to be timeless.

Sweet one: He also played Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in 2019

New: Hanks plays Geppetto with an animated Pinocchio; the movie was released this month

The Reading: The book is titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, and it’s due out on May 9, 2023.

The star is an “extremely difficult” male actor. There is also a ‘wonderful’ lead actress.

And of course an ‘eccentric’ director.

The making of another great cinematic masterpiece spans several decades.

So also take a look at how American culture has changed. It dates back to World War II. One section focuses on 1947 and a soldier father who inspired his five-year-old son.

In the 1970s, the boy writes a comic. And in actuality, the man tried to turn his comic book into a big-budget superhero movie.