Tom Hanks, 66, makes rare move of posing with youngest son Truman, 26

Tom Hanks made a rare move Monday night at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The 66-year-old Oscar-winning actor posed with his youngest son Truman, 26, who he shares with wife Rita Wilson. They were on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie A Man Called Otto.

The silver screen icon has three other children: Colin, Elizabeth, and Chet.

Tom also has 32-year-old Chet with Wilson, his wife since 1988.

Hanks had his two other children – Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40 – with his first wife, Samantha Lewes, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1987.

Truman works in the film world just like father Tom, mother Rita and half-brother Colin.

Truman has worked in the camera department of films such as Black Widow and West Side Story.

Before that, he was a production assistant on 2019’s Charlie’s Angels with Kristen Stewart. His next movie is Asteroid City.

In the movie A Man Named Otto, Hanks stars as the title character.

He and his wife Wilson, 66, produced the film through their company Playtone.

The film will first release in a limited run on Christmas Day to qualify for awards season before opening nationwide on Jan. 13.

Hanks stepped out in a black-on-black suit and opted for a black shirt with the top button open.

The clean-shaven actor also wore clear horn-rimmed glasses, a black suit jacket and matching trousers.

The actor and producer completed his look with matching black shoes for the red carpet event.

His wife of 34, Wilson, stepped out in an elegant leopard print dress and gold necklace with a gold crucifix peeking out of her top.

She also accessorized with a gold bracelet while rocking a black suit jacket over her dress for the event.

The actress and producer completed her look with a pair of black heeled boots for the premiere.

A Man Called Otto is an adaptation of the 2012 Swedish novel A Man Called Ove, which was turned into a 2015 Swedish film of the same name starring Rolf Lassgard.

The story follows the title character (Hanks), a grumpy man who has given up on life after his wife dies, and wants to end it all.

The plot takes a turn when a young family moves in next door and Otto’s life is turned upside down.

Tom and Rita also posed with writer David Magee, Kelly Wilson, Truman Hanks, Renee Wolfe, Mariana Trevino, director Marc Forster and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Both Hanks and Wilson will star in the cast of director Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City, due out next year.

Hanks will also star in the new movie titled Here, starring Kelly Reilly, Robin Wright, and Paul Bettany.