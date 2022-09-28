Tom Haines’ twin tons in a day, Ali Orr’s 185* turn the tables on Glamorgan

Sussex 258 (Haines 108*, Tear 56) and 312 for 0 (Orr 185*, Haines 121*) lead glamorgan 533 for Dec 9 (Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*) with 37 runs

Captain Tom Haines completed two undefeated hundreds on the same day and opening partner Ali Orr knocked off a magnificent 185 to change Sussex’s fortunes and end Glamorgan’s hopes of promotion to the LV= County Championship.

Haines, who had resumed at 34, became the first Sussex batsman since 2014 to carry his bat with 108, but Sussex was still thrown out for 258 in their first innings, trailing at 275 at the 1st Central County Ground.

By that stage of the third day, Glamorgan was firmly on course for the victory that would have kept their hopes of climbing out of Division Two alive.

But when it turned out that rivals Middlesex were in an unbeatable position against Worcestershire to claim second place, Glamorgan’s spirits seemed to wane and after tea and Orr and Haines took full advantage.

Through punches, they had put together a stunning 311 in just 53 overs, with 190 of their runs coming within the limits. Orr finished with 185 not out (163 balls, 18 fours, nine sixes) and Haines will resume at 121 (157 balls, 16 fours) with Sussex now 37 runs ahead after a remarkable day yielding 481 runs.

Previously, Haines and 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Charlie Tear had put up the only resistance when Sussex collapsed twice, losing three wickets for 18 runs in the first hour before their last four yielded six runs in just four overs.

James Harris caused the first collapse when he picked up two wickets in four balls when Tom Clark was caught behind a flat-footed waft and Dan Ibrahim foolishly tried to pull out a ball from the stump that ended up in his stumps. Fynn Hudson-Prentice was also guilty of a bad shot when he gave Ajaz Patel an easy catch before Haines and Tear got together.

They added 95 for the seventh wicket, with Haines reaching his second hundred of the season, having made 234 against Derbyshire in April.

Tear also stood out, and at one point he hit six consecutive balls from New Zealand Test spinner Patel to the border as he made his first half-century in his second appearance.

But when Tear played back to Tim van der Gugten, Sussex folded again with the last three batters all out for ducks. Haines, who gave David Lloyd a sharp shot at a slip, received a standing ovation after being dealt 169 balls and 14 fours.

Ten minutes later he ran out to bat again and soon he and Orr charged on with seven runs and over Glamorgan’s five-man charge for a breakthrough.

Orr reached his fifties by hoisting Patel out of the ground for six, and it took him just 38 more balls to reach his century, hitting Patel in one shot for three straight sixes. Only 41 deliveries were needed for his next 50 runs and the next milestone to be ticked off was his career best 141 which he passed with a reverse sweep to the line at Patel, whose eight overs have gone for 78 so far. .

He wasn’t the only bowler to suffer on a field that offered little help. Orr passed 1,000 runs for the season when he got to 153 and soon after, Haines raised his bat for the second time in the day to acknowledge a standing ovation after reaching his century. He is the first batter in Sussex to score two hundred in the same game since Mike Yardy against Yorkshire in 2011.